Cocky Owner Crashes McLaren 765LT, Blames Everything but His Driving Skills

Another McLaren 765LT is now facing the crusher, after its owner crashed it in the U.S. of A.
So, what do you think led to this accident recorded a couple of weeks ago? Well, according to the owner, almost everything but his driving skills. Sharing two pictures of the crashed supercar on social media with his followers, the man explained that he was not racing when the unpredictable happened.
The rather cold weather on that particular evening, under 40F (4C), combined with his “track-oriented tires,” “loose gravel from the recent new home construction on the same street,” and “some oils” that may have “seeped up from the asphalt” due to the “light rain the day before” was what led to the accident.
We kid you not, this is what he actually said. “I must have hit an area that just wiped me off the road, and as you can see from the pic, it was over a 20ft (6-meter) fall into that ridge.” The owner added that the officer who arrived at the scene “couldn’t see any tire marks.” If you put two and two together, it sounds like he was speeding, lost control of the wheel, and crashed.
Fortunately, he walked away from the wreckage, though he is going to need surgery due to a broken bone in his right forearm. As for the modified McLaren, which you can see in other social media posts on his account, it is probably a write-off, the man said, which is a pity, as you’re looking at a more extreme take on the 720S.
It uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, with 754 hp (765 ps / 563 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, directed to the rear wheels via a seven-speed SSG. It can deal with the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 2.7 seconds and will run out of breath at 205 mph (330 kph).
