An extremely rare supercar with a nameplate inspired by a Le Mans-winning racecar, the 765LT is the ultimate expression of the 720S. McLaren produced only 765 units at $358,000 each before optional extras, and this fellow here is one of few that doesn’t feature a manufacturer’s warranty anymore. 9 photos HP at the wheels.



Taking into account a 10- to 15-percent loss to the rear wheels, it’s obvious the twin-turbo V8 produces more than 1,000 horsepower at the crankshaft. Given these specifications, does it come as a surprise the ModFined Macca blitzed the TX2K21 drag strip in Houston, Texas, in merely 8.793 seconds?



To whom it may concern, the trap speed over the finish line is 158 miles per hour (254 kilometers per hour). Zero to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) is another point of reference worth mentioning at 1.7 seconds, making the ModFind one second quicker than McLaren’s official estimate.



Against a similarly-tuned 720S, the 765LT finished the race one-tenth of a second ahead. The go-faster Macca didn’t stand a chance against the Sheepey Race Audi R8, though, which flexes 1,400 HP and all-wheel drive.



Revealed last year on March 3rd, the 765LT serves as the successor to the first Longtail car produced by McLaren Automotive last decade: the 675LT. Some 80 kilograms (176 pounds) lighter than



If you’re in the market for a 765LT, you’d better check out the classifieds or auction websites because all of them



