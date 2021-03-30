550-WHP Camaro SS Is Unimpressed With Tuned BMW M340i, Somebody Needs More Power

We’re not sure whether to respect the BMW driver’s never-give-up attitude or conclude that they’ve simply not learned their lesson. It appears to be the exact same slightly modified M340i that got its behind kicked in two out of the last three races we shared with you.
The German sedan managed to defeat a tuned 2007 Shelby GT500 (which may have encountered a technical issue) yet lost to a BMW M5 F10 previously. More importantly, it also lost to a Camaro SS (different from this one).
That Camaro featured a big cam E85 setup, whereas this one packs a heads cams tune, resulting in 550 horsepower at the wheels, according to the uploader. It means that numbers-wise, it’s basically on the same level as a stock ZL1, since 550 WHP means roughly 650 horsepower at the crank.
When it’s unassisted, the Camaro SS’ 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine produces 455 hp (461 PS) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque, which allows you to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in about 4 seconds flat. That’s already faster than a stock M340i, whose 3.0-liter turbocharged (single turbo) straight-six engine is good for 382 hp (387 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque and will get you to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.
Sure, this M340i also comes with a catless downpipe, chargepipes, and an E50 tune, so it should be faster—both from a standstill and a roll.
The fact is that if you’re going against a more powerful car from a roll, your best chance is to carry less weight, together with a faster gearbox and preferably better grip (to avoid wheelspin). The BMW does tick two out of these three boxes, but sometimes, a power deficit can be too difficult to overcome at high speed.
Also, if you really want to feel better about rooting for the Camaro, consider that you can buy a 2021 LT1-powered Chevy muscle car for as little as $34,995, whereas the BMW M340i is priced from $54,700 in rear-wheel drive spec.
