2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Is Rabid, Usable, and Friendly Behind the Wheel

The McLaren 765LT is a phenomenally capable supercar. It’s the perfect car for sweeping along beautiful country roads. Its retractable carbon hardtop can raise and lower in a record 11 seconds and at speeds up to 31 mph (50 kph). Henry Catchpole from Carfection track- and road-reviewed the new 2022 McLaren 765LT at the Circuit De Navarra.
It’s not often that we see a car full of character both on the road and on track. The McLaren 765LT Spider adds a new touch of fabulousness and lightweight design to the already capable 765LT.
Compared to the 720S, the 765LT Spider is 80 kgs (160lbs) lighter. It still comes with all the LT bits you’d expect, including a carbon fiber body kit, frontal splitter, fence over the fender arches, springs, dampers, impressive brakes, and a center exhaust. But does it drive like an LT?
According to Catchpole, as soon as you get into the 765LT Spider, you get engulfed with a lovely McLaren feeling. It might come with comfortable seats (an oxymoronic option for an LT), but It sits low and goes along the road with eagerness and fluidity.
Forget the design, the retractable hardtop, and comfy seats. Press the “Active” button, leave it in manual, and you’ll immediately feel the urgency in this car. Catchpole describes it as energy.
Like the Coupe, the 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider has shorter gearing compared to the standard 720S, you have six gears, with the seventh as a sort of overdrive. In the 765LT Spider, it makes use of all seven gears. Therefore, you get to reach the car's top speed in 7th.
According to McLaren, the in-gear acceleration is 15% quicker in the LT. Catchpole feels this is one of those situations where statistics don’t do it justice. The LT Spider feels phenomenally fast! It will do the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds and 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.2 seconds.
Those numbers are not achievable by magic. The 765 LT Spider has a highly capable drivetrain. Underneath all this road drama is McLaren’s 840T twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that makes 755 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. It doesn’t come cheap either. With only 765 units for production, the starting price is $388,000.
