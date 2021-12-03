2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Is Rabid, Usable, and Friendly Behind the Wheel

The McLaren 765LT is a phenomenally capable supercar. It’s the perfect car for sweeping along beautiful country roads. Its retractable carbon hardtop can raise and lower in a record 11 seconds and at speeds up to 31 mph (50 kph). Henry Catchpole from Carfection track- and road-reviewed the new 2022 McLaren 765LT at the Circuit De Navarra.

7 photos