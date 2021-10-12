Watch: Novitec Takes Its McLaren 765LT Out for a Flame Throwing Demonstration

Novitec has never been known for underwhelming products and this McLaren 765LT is not going to change that as we watch it tear down roads and through tunnels with nearly 900 horsepower.
From McLaren themselves, the 765LT is already an incredibly potent beast. 755 horsepower is nothing to sneer at, and having driven a 720S Spider myself, I can attest that most wouldn't want any more power.
0-60 in the 765LT takes just 2.7 seconds and if the road is straight enough and your moxie large enough, the car will continue to accelerate to over 205 miles per hour without any hint of hesitation.
Still, Novitec knows that some customers want even more and – unlike others who simply slap a tune on the car without supporting mods or who might focus solely on exterior trim packages – they go the extra mile to provide reliable power.
The McLaren in this video sports Novitec's Power Optimized Exhaust System complete with black Novitec tailpipes. While we can't see them, there's good reason to believe that it also got upgraded turbo inlets and sports catalysts.
We say that because, during the video, the driver slows down in a tunnel and even with zero throttle input, flames are spit out the back of the car as he engages lower gears before tearing away in a noise so glorious it's hard to put into words.
Of course, the feeling must be even more intense as we see the driver accelerate to over 290 kph on public roads. That's 180 miles per hour for the folks using imperial. Truly an insanely capable car.
Very few cars can achieve those speeds, to begin with, but to be capable of doing it in such a small lane, and to inspire the kind of confidence it does in the driver demonstrates how good it really is.
Hopefully, someday we'll get a go in one ourselves.
