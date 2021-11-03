McLaren 720S GT3X, GT3 Racer on Steroids or Expensive Irrelevance?

McLarens are popular for one reason; they are amazingly fast cars! And the McLaren 720S GT3X naturally fits that profile. Unlike the McLaren GT3 racer, the GT3X is not a race car, neither can it drive on the streets, it is McLaren’s experiment into the possible. This brutally fast derestricted McLaren GT3 is quite an investment at £720K, but it’ll put a smirk on your face once you experience the sheer power of 740 hp.
The McLaren 720S GT3X is beautifully sculpted, responsive, and quite engaging on the racetrack. It’s a pity only 15 of these will be in production. With that in mind, it’s safe to think of the GT3X as the ultimate version of what the GT3 racer could be in a world without rules.
Steve Sutcliffe of EVO was lucky enough to get the exclusive chance to drive it on the fearsome Navara Circuit in Northern Spain, to experience how far McLaren has set the boundaries.
Based on his experience, the GT3X is brilliantly engaging, it has rocket-like acceleration, and you can feel the aero through any corner above or about 80 mph. Its multi-stage traction control makes sure you trail brake right into the heart of each corner.
Its brutal, demon-like exterior is unexpectedly deceiving behind the wheel. It might be phenomenally quick of course, but it’s also quite friendly. Don’t get me wrong, though, you will have to roughly know what you are doing to get over the fear of driving this car.
Unfortunately, the engine in the GT3X is nothing different from what you’d get in a GT3 racer. However, in the GT3X, there’s no restrictor to breathe through, and with that, McLaren has unlocked so much power and torque, about 740 hp with the push-to-pass system engaged.
Like the GT3 racer, It comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine mated to a six-speed sequential transmission. While the diff is mechanical, it is electronically adjusted and engineered by x-track. Its suspension is like that of the GT3 racer, but even that has a tune.
So, what do you think of the GT3X? Well, for some, it’s an irrelevant expense, a loophole for McLaren to squeeze up some profits through its racing department, but for die-hard McLaren lovers, it’s an amazing beast to drive around the track, and pump up some adrenaline.
