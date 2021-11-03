McLaren 720S GT3X, GT3 Racer on Steroids or Expensive Irrelevance?

McLarens are popular for one reason; they are amazingly fast cars! And the McLaren 720S GT3X naturally fits that profile. Unlike the McLaren GT3 racer, the GT3X is not a race car, neither can it drive on the streets, it is McLaren’s experiment into the possible. This brutally fast derestricted McLaren GT3 is quite an investment at £720K, but it’ll put a smirk on your face once you experience the sheer power of 740 hp.

11 photos