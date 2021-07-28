autoevolution
The Racer That You Probably Forgot Exists Is Sold Out for 2021

28 Jul 2021, 07:16 UTC ·
Back in 2018, ATS Automobili launched the ATS GT, a mid-engined, road-legal supercar. One year later, it announced its return to the racing world with the Corsa RR Turbo, an in-house developed model made in two specific configurations dubbed the Club Sport and Serie Carbonio.
The former is marketed from €145,000 ($171,210) in Europe, whereas the latter starts at €164,000 ($193,645), and if you somehow wanted to buy a Serie Carbonio and go racing, then you’ll have to wait until next year, because the entire allocation for the 2022 season has been sold out. Deliveries will commence before the end of 2021.

Boasting carbon fiber bodywork that can be finished in glossy or matte paint, the Corsa RR Turbo has “low maintenance costs and a sensual and unmistakable Italian charm,” ATS says.

Thanks to the 600 HP at 8,500 rpm and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque produced by the Honda-sourced turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the racer has a power-to-weight ratio of 1.38 kg/HP, as it tips the scales at 1,830 lbs (830 kg) dry.

Described as a “technological jewel," the ultra-compact 300 mm (11.8 in) multi-function steering wheel, with an integrated 5.5-inch TFT display, will project drivers into the world of F1. Compared to traditional parts, the steering wheel, which comes with buttons allowing those at the helm to choose between three power maps for the engine and 12 settings for the traction control, among others, guarantees superior grip and 7 cm (2.8 in) of space above the driver’s legs.

Currently present in the USA, UK, and Benelux, with more markets to be reached soon, ATS states that the Carbon Series version of the racer complies with the FIA regulations for the E2 classes. It can also be put through its paces in the 24-Hour Series, Britcar Championship, Fara USA, Formula X Italian Series, etc., and can be a valid choice for teams, private investors, and organizers for a one-make ATS championship.
