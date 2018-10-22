2019 ATS GT Limited Edition Isn't Your Average McLaren

autoevolution

Founded in 1963 by Giotto Bizzarrini and Carlo Chiti, Automobili Turismo e Sport is different in 2018 without forgetting the sporting roots that made the automaker interesting in the first place. The ATS GT Launch Edition serves as the newest model of the Turin-based establishment, starting at $850,000.
Compared to the bone-stock GT, the Launch Edition offers customers the opportunity to have their signatures engraved in the steering wheel. Only 12 vehicles will be produced, equaling the ATS 2500 GT in terms of rarity. The old-timer features a mid-engine layout, 2.5 liters of displacement, eight cylinders, and five forward ratios, with everything wrapped up in Carrozzeria Allemano bodywork.

The ATS GT carries the mid-engine legacy but levels up to 3.8 liters and twin-turbocharging technology. The beating heart of the car might be sourced from McLaren, but the output surpasses that of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8-engined 720S. On full song, the eight-cylinder lump is much obliged to produce 730 horsepower (740 PS) and 575 pound-feet (780 Nm).

When it comes to styling, the low-slung nose and shape of the lateral intakes are nods to the current crop of supercars from McLaren, Ferrari, and Lamborghini. The devil-may-care approach to exterior design carries over to the rear end, which combines the aesthetic qualities of old Italian supercars with modern styling motifs.

The chassis and body shell are both constructed from carbon fiber, but the curious thing is, Automobili Turismo e Sport describes the GT as “a car designed to offer unparalleled levels of comfort wrapped in a high-performance package.” More to the point, “the engineers focused on developing a car made to excel on longer journeys, where the interior is a luxurious cocoon for the occupants.”

Another curious aspect of the ATS GT comes in the form of Sistema-Trio, the name given to the hand-welded titanium exhaust system with three mufflers. An active system can bypass the central muffler to create a more aggressive sound in Corsa mode.

Oh, and the logo up front? It lights up by means of OLED technology, sporting a turquoise color that would make even the Mediterranean Sea blush with admiration. On the other hand, there’s no denying servicing will be a hassle for those who order the ATS GT instead of the equivalent McLaren.
