Audi R8 LMS GT3 Races Into 2021 With Enhanced Characteristics for €429,000

Back in 2015, Audi pulled the cover off the R8 LMS GT3, together with the second generation road-legal model. Three years later, they updated it again, and fast-forward to 2021, the racer has received additional features.
Set to build on the success of its predecessors, which nabbed 106 championship victories and 83 drivers titles, the 2021 Audi R8 LMS GT3 has been optimized in five areas. The Audi Sport Customer Racing Division has enhanced its aerodynamics, engine, suspension, traction control, and air conditioning.
In terms of aerodynamic improvements, a larger part of its downforce is now generated by the new rear wing, instead of the underbody. Additionally, the engine has a new intake system with improved torque characteristics. The suspension features four-way adjustable dampers in a premiere, and the traction control supports additional adjustments with the added functionality. Last, but definitely not least, the improved air conditioning will keep the driver cool, especially over longer distances.
Speaking of the evo II model, the chief of Audi Sport Customer Racing, Chris Reinke, said: “The new evolution meets the needs of our customers even more. The majority of the innovations reflect the whishes that the teams have expressed to us.”
Said to be “better suited to amateur racing,” the 2021 R8 LMS GT3 has a recommended retail price of €429,000, excluding VAT, in Germany. This equals to $505,461 at today’s exchange rates. The teams can order the model as a complete vehicle. Moreover, they could also get it as an upgrade kit for retrofitting to existing models.
The latest evolution of Audi Sport’s customer racing vehicle will head to the Spa 24 Hours, not for thrashing purposes, as it will be on display in the paddock in a premiere. Thus, if you want to check it out up close and personal, you will have to head to the event that kicks off at the end of this month.
