2019 Audi R8 LMS GT3 Racecar Costs $458,000, But You Can Have It for $32,000

Back in 2009, Audi kickstarted a customer racing program with the debut of the R8 GT3. Jumping to 2015, the German automotive producer introduced the R8 LMS GT3, based on the second generation of the supercar. The Audi RS3 LMS TCR touring car (2016) and the Audi R8 LMS GT4 (2017) followed and now the time has come for the new 2019 R8 LMS GT3 to take center stage at the Paris Motor Show.

The Germans have paid attention to the feedback of the drivers, with the changes being focused on the aerodynamics, the cooling and the safety. All this should allow the racers to deliver more consistent performance on the track.



Oh, and let's not forget that the service intervals for the clutch and transmission have been extended, so less of a strain is now put on teams' budgets.



"In developing the evolution of the car, we've put even greater focus on our customers and their needs," said Chris Reinke, Head of



No engine-related details have been delivered, which should mean the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 maintains its 585 hp output.



As for why we dropped two financial bits in the title, the explanation is simple. You can either grab a 2019



