Second Generation Audi R8 LMS GT3 Reaches New Production Record, 138 Units Built

When a successor to a popular model is introduced, there’s always a risk that it might not do as well and fail to live up to its predecessor’s name. That’s not the case for the second-generation Audi R8 LMS GT3. The 138th GT3 car just rolled out of the factory, officially surpassing the previous model in terms of the number of units that were produced.
It’s a proud moment for Audi Sport, as the 138th R8 LMS GT3 is built. There were 137 units of the previous model, produced between 2009 and 2015. Back then, when the R8 GT3 was first introduced, the company also launched its customer racing program, offering individual support to customers all over the world. In 2015, the second-generation model was launched, followed by the RS3 LMS TCR touring car in 2016 and the Audi R8 LMS GT4 in 2017.
Equipped with advanced race technology and premium safety features, the Audi R8 LMS helps racers deliver optimal performance on the track. Integrating feedback from its customers, the manufacturer focused on reliability, an advanced chassis design and also operating conditions that are less costly, including extended service intervals for the clutch and transmission.
Competing in numerous series, from the Intercontinental GT Challenge and Blancpain GT Series, to national and regional racing championships, the GT3 always demonstrated remarkable success. So far, the first and second generation GT3 models have won a total of 188 racing titles in different categories, throughout the world. Other 13 victories in 24-hour races and 8 wins in 12-hour competitions are added to these successes.
At the moment, 275 GT3 sports cars have been produced, in the first and second generation series of the R8 LMS. And more than 100 GT2 and GT4 models added to the success of this sports car, which has been participating (with different versions) in GT racing competitions, for more than a decade.
The latest generation of the R8 LMS GT3 made its debut at the Paris Motor Show, in 2018, and its first competition was the 2019 Dubai 24 Hours.
