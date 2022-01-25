autoevolution
The 2022 Ford Expedition Facelift Is More Expensive Across the Board

25 Jan 2022, 13:54 UTC ·
Refreshed for the 2022 model year, the full-size Ford Expedition is available from $50,110 for the rear-driven XL standard-length version. That’s $485 more than before, and we have barely scratched the surface.
According to Ford Authority, the highest price increases concern the well-equipped Platinum and Platinum Max versions with either rear- or all-wheel drive. These family-sized SUVs are $2,390 more than before, which is a considerable difference although not much has changed from the 21MY.

Revealed in September 2021, the 22MY celebrates the Expedition’s 25th anniversary with a brand-new trim level dubbed Timberline. Only available with the regular wheelbase, which is preferable in off-road scenarios, the Timberline boasts 10.6 inches (26.9 centimeters) of ground clearance, F-150 Raptor underbody protection, a high-output 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine with 440 ponies on deck, and the Ford Bronco’s Trail Turn Assist system.

Capable of towing up to 9,300 pounds (4,218 kilograms) with rear-wheel drive, the Blue Oval’s largest utility vehicle also brings a little more personality for each trim level. The bolder styling up front is complemented by standard LED headlights, redesigned taillights, and new wheel choices.

The Platinum sweetens the deal with a twin-spar mesh grille and chrome-accented fog lamps, and the Stealth Edition Performance Package isn’t too shabby either. Available on the Limited and Limited Max, this option includes lots of black and gloss-black elements, including black emblems.

Ford also makes a case for the most available driver-assist technology in the segment. Road Edge Detection, Intersection Assist, Reverse Brake Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, and the front-mounted active air dam that deploys at speeds higher than 40 mph (64 kph) are only a few of the highlights.

Produced at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, the Expedition makes towing that little bit easier with Pro Trailer Backup Assist 2.0. And finally, the mid-cycle refresh of the Expedition comes with SYNC 4 infotainment with a standard 12-inch screen while the available SYNC 4A infotainment levels up to a portrait-oriented display featuring a 15.5-inch diagonal.
