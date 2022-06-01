DeLorean Alpha5 Redesign Evolves Modern Gull-Winged EV Back to the DMC-12 Past

Not to be confused with the original 1975 to 1982 DeLorean Motor Company, the reimagined DMC business has finally presented the Alpha5, its first all-new and evolved halo car, almost three decades since it was founded back in 1995.
It has been a long and arduous wait for the legions of DMC fans that grew up with dreams of being Marty McFly, or Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown mastering the commands of a DMC-12 time machine. And the DeLorean Alpha5 keeps iconic traits like the rear window louvers or gullwing doors with help from the same Italian styling masters at Italdesign.
However, unlike the original DMC DeLorean that was penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro while at Italdesign, the new incarnation is a modern affair, through and through. It has a sustainable battery-powered EV powertrain, contemporary slim or full-width LED strips at the front or back, an illuminated logo, and a 100-kWh pack for a 300-mile (483 km) range.
Sure, nostalgia plays a big part here, as the company even advanced the mythical zero to 88 mph (142 kph) sprint figure (4.3 seconds are needed to achieve the travel through time speed!). But the overall concept is decidedly in line with contemporary times. So, while we wait for intrepid automotive virtual artists to imagine a new time machine out of it, here is one pixel master coming up with a “back to the past” redesign.
Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, loves the Italdesign-styled new DeLorean but still wants it quirkier. Thus, after initially talking about the DMC-12 relationship, the Alpha5 was the protagonist of the CGI expert’s latest behind-the-scenes making-of video feature (embedded below) from the 4:43 mark.
Probably weary of possible adverse fan reactions, the author refrained from using too many harsh digital changes and only fiddled with the front fascia and profile to add a little bit of additional DMC-12 DNA into the mix. The result is, of course, as odd as it gets – and we are not going to hold it against anyone for titling this makeover as “not my particular cup of tea.”
