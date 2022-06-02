One-Owner 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Has Barely Been Driven, Looks Vicious in Shadow Black

When Ford decided to bring back the Mach 1 specification for the Mustang last year, it was a clear victory for all driving enthusiasts. The nameplate hadn’t been used since 2004 and with the excellent Mustang GT as a blueprint, the Blue Oval went about creating one of the most fun-to-drive muscle cars on the road.
Such a car is currently up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, with just 500 miles (800 km) on its 5.0-liter ‘Coyote’ V8 engine, which by the way produces 480 hp and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a lightweight TREMEC six-speed manual gearbox.
Unlike a normal Mustang GT, the Mach 1 comes with several Shelby GT350 bits, such as the intake manifold, oil-filter adapter, engine oil cooler, plus the front and rear sub-frame. Meanwhile, the rear axle cooling system, rear toe link and rear diffuser were borrowed from the Shelby GT500 flagship.
In terms of visuals, we can see that this particular Mach 1 model is finished in Shadow Black, to go with red accents on the hood and rocker panels. It also boasts a front splitter, rear skirts, a rear spoiler, LED headlights, Pony projector door lights, heated side mirrors, sequential LED taillights and Mach 1 branding.
Meanwhile, the dark-themed 19-inch wheels were added courtesy of the optional Handling Package, housing red-finished six-piston Brembo calipers at the front.
Inside, you’ll find Recaro sports seats with Ebony cloth upholstery, white contrast stitching, a cue ball-style shift knob, a Mach 1 plaque on the passenger-side dashboard (this is car #4006), automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, Ford’s Co-Pilot360 system and a touchscreen display for the infotainment system, featuring voice-activated sat-nav and Track Apps.
When this car was purchased initially, it cost $61,085 MSRP, with optional extras such as the Handling Package and Recaro seats included.
