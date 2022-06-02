autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's BMW M Month
Car reviews:
 

One-Owner 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Has Barely Been Driven, Looks Vicious in Shadow Black

Home > News > Car Profile
2 Jun 2022, 13:02 UTC ·
When Ford decided to bring back the Mach 1 specification for the Mustang last year, it was a clear victory for all driving enthusiasts. The nameplate hadn’t been used since 2004 and with the excellent Mustang GT as a blueprint, the Blue Oval went about creating one of the most fun-to-drive muscle cars on the road.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off 36 photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 getting auctioned off
Such a car is currently up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, with just 500 miles (800 km) on its 5.0-liter ‘Coyote’ V8 engine, which by the way produces 480 hp and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a lightweight TREMEC six-speed manual gearbox.

Unlike a normal Mustang GT, the Mach 1 comes with several Shelby GT350 bits, such as the intake manifold, oil-filter adapter, engine oil cooler, plus the front and rear sub-frame. Meanwhile, the rear axle cooling system, rear toe link and rear diffuser were borrowed from the Shelby GT500 flagship.

In terms of visuals, we can see that this particular Mach 1 model is finished in Shadow Black, to go with red accents on the hood and rocker panels. It also boasts a front splitter, rear skirts, a rear spoiler, LED headlights, Pony projector door lights, heated side mirrors, sequential LED taillights and Mach 1 branding.

Meanwhile, the dark-themed 19-inch wheels were added courtesy of the optional Handling Package, housing red-finished six-piston Brembo calipers at the front.

Inside, you’ll find Recaro sports seats with Ebony cloth upholstery, white contrast stitching, a cue ball-style shift knob, a Mach 1 plaque on the passenger-side dashboard (this is car #4006), automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, Ford’s Co-Pilot360 system and a touchscreen display for the infotainment system, featuring voice-activated sat-nav and Track Apps.

When this car was purchased initially, it cost $61,085 MSRP, with optional extras such as the Handling Package and Recaro seats included.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

auction used cars Ford Mustang Ford Mustang ford mustang mach 1
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories