Fighter Jet Gray 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Up for Grabs With 82-Miles on 5.0L V8

Even though Ford has stopped building the Shelby GT350 and GT350R duo, their legacy lives on in the new Mustang Mach 1. The latter utilizes several Shelby parts, such as their lightweight six-speed manual gearbox, intake manifold, oil-filter adapter, plus the front and rear subframe. For good measure, the Mach 1 also boasts the rear axle cooling system, rear toe link, and rear diffuser from the Shelby GT500.

19 photos