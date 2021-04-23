Fighter Jet Gray 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Up for Grabs With 82-Miles on 5.0L V8

Even though Ford has stopped building the Shelby GT350 and GT350R duo, their legacy lives on in the new Mustang Mach 1. The latter utilizes several Shelby parts, such as their lightweight six-speed manual gearbox, intake manifold, oil-filter adapter, plus the front and rear subframe. For good measure, the Mach 1 also boasts the rear axle cooling system, rear toe link, and rear diffuser from the Shelby GT500.
On paper, the Mach 1 looks like the most spectacular factory-standard Coyote-powered Mustang GT derivative ever built, as far as this sixth-generation model is concerned. It’s no wonder that a well-specified variant could cost you well over sticker, especially if you can’t stop ticking boxes when it comes to optional extras.
This particular Mach 1 is for sale through Galpin Jaguar, and according to the ad, it initially cost $73,000 to purchase, although no "sale" price has been specified. Considering how this car has only traveled for 82 miles (132 km) since its inception, the dealership might be interested in selling it for nothing less than its original MSRP—it's basically brand new.
If we were to give you a rundown of what we like about it, we’d start with that awesome Fighter Jet Gray colorway, which is available with the Appearance Package. That means you also get those reflective orange accents, resulting in a sportier look overall.
In terms of performance, the Mach 1 features the same power and torque ratings as the 2020 Mustang Bullitt, specifically 480 hp (487 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque. The Tremec 3160 six-speed manual has been updated with rev-matching technology for those who prefer to shift gears themselves. Otherwise, you can also get it with a 10-speed automatic.
Ultimately, this is a proper performance car, but if you’d rather not spend too much cash above sticker you can get a base-spec one for just $52,720.
