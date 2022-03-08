Mat Watson Thinks the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is Charming, Despite Its Flaws

After close to two decades, Ford brought back the Mustang Mach 1 for the 2021 model year. Not too many Mustang fans were happy with it, and with the changes on the 2022 models, including a drop in power, frowns are likely to get tighter across the board. However, with the clock running out on ICE vehicles, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 offers the perfect opportunity to experience the thrill of an all-American pony car in its final years. Mat Watson of CarWow had the opportunity to check it out.
There’s a lot to like about the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 from its exterior. Its taillights, bulging exterior, and throaty exhaust notes are still reminiscent of early generation Mustangs.
However, there’s one reason why anyone would get a Mustang Mach 1, and the answer lies underneath the hood.
It comes standard with a 5.0-liter V8 making 460 HP. That’s 10 HP more than the standard Mustang, thanks to an ECU tune and a new air intake system. It also comes standard with a 10-speed automatic transmission, with an optional 6-speed manual transmission from the GT350.
The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 also comes with chassis upgrades. It has stiffer front springs, anti-roll bars, recalibrated dumpers, and a more significant brake booster.
You are also likely to get the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 due to its V8 exhaust note. For the 2022 model, Ford is taking a humane approach to stop its clients from being a neighborhood menace with a silent mode setting.
Users can tune their exhaust valves using a ‘sleep-timer’ sort of setting to wake or deactivate the vehicle’s throaty rumble, depending on the time of day.
For obvious reasons, the 2022 Mach 1 is not suited for town driving. Its prolonged front end makes it difficult to maneuver through squeezed city streets and back roads. Its turning circle is wide, and it's almost impossible to squeeze through tiny alleys and crowded streets.
The new Mach 1 thrives on country roads. The throttle response is crisp and immediate. Still, it’s important to remember the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a muscle car and won’t give you the same experience on windy roads as a Porsche Cayman.
