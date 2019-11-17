autoevolution

TURBO Porsche Cayman GT4 Is a World First, Engine Sounds Brutal

17 Nov 2019, 13:12 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Picture a massive group of aficionados saying random angry stuff in German and you'll have a image that makes for a relevant reaction to the title above - the sheer idea of a GT4 Porsche is to have a naturally aspirated motor occupying the middle section of a sportscar. Well, somebody has broken the mold and we are now talking about a machine that's probably the world's first turbocharged Cayman GT4.
5 photos
Turbo Porsche Cayman GT4Turbo Porsche Cayman GT4Turbo Porsche Cayman GT4Turbo Porsche Cayman GT4
This is a pre-718 GT4, which means the flat-six of the machine was initially found on the 991.1 Carrera S. In factory form, the engine delivers 385 hp and 310 lb-ft/420 Nm of torque. And, following the said visit to the gym, the unit now produces about 450 hp and 350 lb-ft/475 Nm. Note that these crankshaft figures were approximated based on the wheel output showcased by the dyno run, namely 382 hp and 300 lb-ft/407 Nm.

Now, as anybody with uber-basic math skills will tell you, the increase is not that serious. So why has the soul of this Zuffenhausen machine been sold to the forced induction devil? Well, the said numbers have been achieved on low boost - that would be about 5-6 psi. And while one can only increase the boost so much before having to upgrade a host of other components, there's still room to grow without having to make serious extra investments into the motor.

So while the current form of the Cayman GT4 Turbo still makes this more muscular than the new 718 Cayman GT4, it's pretty clear that the project won't stop here. For the record, the build comes from Florida-based Porsche tuning and maintenance specialist Parkhouse1.

Speaking of the current 718 generation, the fact that most of its engines are now turbo-fours only means purists will get even angrier about the forced-fed toy that brought us here. Then again, "angry" seems like a proper word to describe the soundtrack of the motor, as you'll notice during the dyno run portrayed in the clip below - you can head over to the 3:21 point of the clip for the shenanigan.

Porsche Cayman GT4 porsche cayman turbo speed shot Porsche turbo gt4
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest MustangsForgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Photo Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model YPhoto Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model Y
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Here Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le MansHere Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Noiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy UpdateNoiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy Update
DBX SUV Has to Change Aston Martin’s Fortunes Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE Taycan TurboPORSCHE Taycan Turbo CoupePORSCHE Macan TurboPORSCHE Macan Turbo CrossoverPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo S E-HybridPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Premium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera CabrioPORSCHE 911 Carrera Cabrio Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE 911 Carrera CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera Coupe CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day