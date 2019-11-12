Hermes Speedster, the Lovechild of a ‘59 Porsche 356 and a Vintage Boat

Hermes Speedster is a boat unlike many others. In addition to being incredibly durable, stable and fast, it also stands out for its retro design that honors – and draws inspiration from – vintage boats and one particular Porsche.
If there’s one way to suitably describe a Hermes Speedster, it’s probably that it comes across as a lovechild of a 1959 Porsche 356 and 1930s Gentleman’s Runabout boats. Despite its retro, extremely elegant look, the Speedster is fitted with modern technology and stands out for comfort and overall reliability.
The Speedster is designed by Greek architect Nicolas Politis. Each Speedster is made at his shipyard Seven Sea Yachts, which is – quite surprisingly – a family business. Every little detail on a Speedster is worked and finished by hand, from the exterior, the interior and the finishing touches like the stitching.
With all that, each detail remains customizable. Potential new owners can choose from a variety of options, so Politis will build them the Speedster of their dreams.
The hull is made of 7 layers displayed in a honeycomb structure. This gives firmness and stability, without adding unnecessary weight to the frame. It also renders the boat faster, and Politis boasts that it remains just as stable regardless of whether you’re sailing at maximum speeds or cruising at 5 knots.
Hermes Speedster can comfortably sit 5 people. It has optional heating, which makes it ideal for cold weather, and enough space on the deck for sunbathing. The retractable convertible roof was put it also with sunbathers in mind.
Voted “the most efficient production boat in the world,” Hermes consumes 5.5 liters of gasoline per hour. Its small engine, low water resistance, a 72-degree access angle, and the innovative hull, it combines reliability and speed with ultimate retro luxury. Quite a fitting tribute to the Porsche it was inspired by.
