World’s First Hybrid-Powered Cruise Ship Is on Its Maiden Voyage

Going on a cruise ship doesn’t have to have a huge impact on the environment, and Norwegian company Hurtigruten is out to prove it. Looking to inspire change in the cruise industry and promote a focus on sustainability, the line’s first hybrid-powered ship, the MS Roald Amundsen, is now out on its maiden voyage.
The Roald Amundsen is the world’s first cruise ship to use battery packs in conjunction with low-sulfur diesel, which helps cut 20 percent of CO2 emissions. It is also the world’s first to strive to be as sustainable as possible, from the way it reuses the water used to cool off the Rolls Royce-built engine to incorporating upcycled materials into furnishings and amenities.
For example, the water used to cool the engine is reused to heat the cabins or for the showers, while hairdryer and laundry bags are made of upcycled hotel linen. The Roald Amundsen is the first cruise ship to ban single-use plastics, so guests will find refillable water bottles made of aluminum instead.
If you’re looking for a cruise experience like no other, the Roald Amundsen is the place for you. It combines luxurious design with a clear focus on sustainability and replaces usual entertainment with education and creativity programs. At the same time, it is able to retain the very thing that attracts tourists to cruise ships, including fancy food, excursions and state-of-the-art amenities.
Right now, the ship is on its way to Antarctica, carrying 450 guests: it is its first voyage ever, and hopefully one that will change the history of the cruise industry. In the next year, it will sail to destinations like the Carribean, Central America, Atlantic Canada and Alaska.
The 11-deck ship includes 265 cabins, all of them outside. Half of them have private balconies, while aft suites come with private outdoor hot tubs with spectacular views. The cabins have heated bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling windows, incorporating nature into the living space and allowing guests to fully take in the scenery. They are decorated in classic Scandinavian style, minimalist, inspired by nature, yet luxurious at the same time.
On board, tourists will find 3 restaurants, saunas and hot tubs, an infinity pool, and an art exhibit of young artists curated by the Queen of Norway. However, the highlight of the cruise is the science center, which offers educational programs and lectures, replacing the usual forms of entertainment usually found on a cruise ship.
