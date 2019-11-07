Mercedes-AMG G63 Drag Races Audi RS3, Destruction Follows

The AMG G63 is seen as this all-conquering luxury SUV, and Mercedes has undeniably made huge improvements over the last generation. But is that going to be enough when going up against the Audi RS3?
The RS3 Sportback has almost as much heritage as the G63 and used to be the uncontested king of hyper hatchbacks until the AMG A45 arrived. The magic that powers it is very different from what's inside the G63.
SUVs are now the do-it-alls of the car world. They commute, they cruise and sometimes even drag race. But it's videos like this that remind us of the performance gap that still exists.
You see, the G63 is powered by a 585 horsepower 4-liter V8, which sounds massive. On the other hand, the RS3 has only got five cylinders pumping out 400 hp. But because it's not bogged down by all that metal, it can do more with less.
And as if this David vs. Goliath bout wasn't irregular enough, we have another type of hot hatch. It's the Leon Cupra R, presented in wagon form, which is the only one with AWD. Basically, it's like a Golf R with a slightly longer body, which in this case is pushed by a modified 2-liter turbo making 350 horsepower.
Now, that's not as much as the Audi or Mercedes, and we know that the Cupra R is slower than the RS3 by a couple of tenths. However, it's also much cheaper, to the point where the G63 starts to look silly. And with almost a whole ton less weight to carry around, the Leon wagon loses only by the smallest of margins. You know us; we like a good underdog, especially if it's a wagon.
Brake test? Well, we all know what happens when you put a 2.5-ton SUV up against a hatchback. All things considered, the G63 didn't do that badly.
