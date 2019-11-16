Walter Rohrl Gets Porsche 911 Speedster to Match His 911 R, Specced Identically

As such, the 72-year-old steering wheel ace's 911 Speedster comes dressed in Oak Green Metallic, while its GT wheels feature a satin black finish (the wheels on his R do come in Silver, though).
Factory specification aside, Rohrl turned to German aftermarket specialist Bavaria Car Styling to have the rear-engined monster gifted with R-specific stripes. The same can be said about the side stripes and "Porsche" script and door mirror caps.
All of the said bits and pieces come finished in Silver, thus generating stark contrast. This won't just set this Zuffenhausen machine apart from others of its kind, but will also split quite a few opinions.
Regardless of whether we're talking about the factory paint of the said stripes, the finish of the 911 Speedster is well covered, since the vehicle does pack a transparent protection film - these days, such an extra skin is actually the norm in the world of high-speed machines.
And while we're talking 911s, keep in mind that the reigning 992 generation is on its way to receiving its first spiced-up model, namely the Turbo. This has been spied testing virtuatlly camo-free in both Coupe and Cabriolet form and should land within the next few months.
