Walter Rohrl Gets Porsche 911 Speedster to Match His 911 R, Specced Identically

View this post on Instagram

The gentleman in photos 2, 3 and 6 is no other than @walter.roehrl, one of the rally’s and auto racing’s greatest drivers. And this is his new 911 Speedster. It is obviously a nod to his unique green #900 911R with a few highlights in Rhodium Silver (photos 3 and 10). Stylistically, the cars look nearly the same. Like Mr. Röhrl’s 911R, the Speedster was finished in Paint-to-Sample Oak Green Metallic (22L/oakgruenmetallic), and kitted out with GT wheels in a satin black finish and PCCB. The unique model also features the side mirror caps painted silver by specialists from @bavaria_carstyling, an automotive customization shop in Mühldorf, Bayern, Germany 🇩🇪. Working with Bavaria Carstyling, the vehicle was fitted with R-inspired body stripes and the Porsche graphics on the car’s flanks in silver and XPEL paint protection film. Glückwunsch an Herrn Walter Röhrl on your beautiful car! Vielen Dank to @bavaria_carstyling for sending over these photographs (1-2, 4-9) and the info. Photo 3 @walter.roehrl, Photo 10 @porsche_ft67

A post shared by Porsche’s Finest (@porsches_finest) on Nov 8, 2019 at 11:14am PST