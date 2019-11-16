autoevolution

Walter Rohrl Gets Porsche 911 Speedster to Match His 911 R, Specced Identically

You've been taken through tons of 991 Porsche Neunelfer configurations that stand out and, for very few of these 911s, the owner is just as important as the machine. So, here we are, zooming in on a 991.2 911 R that has recently landed in the collection of Walter Rohrl.
The racing legend (here's a round of applause for his rally stage stunts) couldn't simply grab a Speedster and call it a day - that's not what a Porsche ambassador like him does. Instead, the spec of this open-top special matches the configuration of the German aficionado's 991.1 911 R, a toy he got back in 2017.

As such, the 72-year-old steering wheel ace's 911 Speedster comes dressed in Oak Green Metallic, while its GT wheels feature a satin black finish (the wheels on his R do come in Silver, though).

Factory specification aside, Rohrl turned to German aftermarket specialist Bavaria Car Styling to have the rear-engined monster gifted with R-specific stripes. The same can be said about the side stripes and "Porsche" script and door mirror caps.

All of the said bits and pieces come finished in Silver, thus generating stark contrast. This won't just set this Zuffenhausen machine apart from others of its kind, but will also split quite a few opinions.

Regardless of whether we're talking about the factory paint of the said stripes, the finish of the 911 Speedster is well covered, since the vehicle does pack a transparent protection film - these days, such an extra skin is actually the norm in the world of high-speed machines.

And while we're talking 911s, keep in mind that the reigning 992 generation is on its way to receiving its first spiced-up model, namely the Turbo. This has been spied testing virtuatlly camo-free in both Coupe and Cabriolet form and should land within the next few months.

PS: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below for the complete visual take on this rear-engined love story.

 
 
 
 
The gentleman in photos 2, 3 and 6 is no other than @walter.roehrl, one of the rally's and auto racing's greatest drivers. And this is his new 911 Speedster. It is obviously a nod to his unique green #900 911R with a few highlights in Rhodium Silver (photos 3 and 10). Stylistically, the cars look nearly the same. Like Mr. Röhrl's 911R, the Speedster was finished in Paint-to-Sample Oak Green Metallic (22L/oakgruenmetallic), and kitted out with GT wheels in a satin black finish and PCCB. The unique model also features the side mirror caps painted silver by specialists from @bavaria_carstyling, an automotive customization shop in Mühldorf, Bayern, Germany 🇩🇪. Working with Bavaria Carstyling, the vehicle was fitted with R-inspired body stripes and the Porsche graphics on the car's flanks in silver and XPEL paint protection film.

