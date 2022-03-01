Mustang Owner Throws Tow Hitch at Car to Prove Ceramic Coating Rules, Instantly Dents It

More on this:

1 Ford Mustang Spectacular Burnout Ends in Matching Crash

2 What Is Ceramic Coating, How Much Does It Cost and Is it Worth it?

3 Ford Mustang With “Speed Hunter” Sticker Speeds and Crashes, Cops Are Not Amused

4 Dodge Demon vs. Ford Mustang Drag Race Ends in a Crash

5 Ford Mustang Crashes on the Nurburgring