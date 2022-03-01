Mustang Owner Throws Tow Hitch at Car to Prove Ceramic Coating Rules, Instantly Dents It

Did you think everyone knows that ceramic coating doesn’t make a car fool-proof? Well, think again, because one Ford Mustang owner found out the hard way that his ride cannot cope with having a large chunk of metal thrown at it.
First of all, let’s remind ourselves that ceramic coating is nothing more than a liquid polymer applied by hand to a vehicle’s body. This substance chemically bonds with the paint, creating a thin layer of protection. It is definitely not a substitute for the pricier protection film, and some consider it as being a more premium alternative to the traditional wax.
As a result, it makes the car look like new by becoming more resilient, and easier to clean, while also providing some protection against UV damage, chemical stains, and etching, assuming that the contaminant is removed rather quickly. Thus, under no means does ceramic coating magically strengthen the body panels in case anyone was curious about it, and we know someone who isn’t anymore, and that’s the Ford Mustang owner that we mentioned in the intro.
Looking to brag about treating his muscle car, which appears to be the V8-powered GT, to the chemical substance, the man pulled out his phone, grabbed a tow hook, and proceeded to film, stating that “water doesn’t even stick to it now.” Well, as it turns out, neither does the big chunk of metal, because a few seconds later, he throwed it at the hood, with the obvious outcome.
Guess that’s what happens when people forget to use their brains, and for his next trick, the person in question will not be pulling a rabbit out of the hat, but money from his bank account to fix the hood, or perhaps order a new one, because the OEM looks don’t really cut it for some individuals, do they?
