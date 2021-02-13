What Is Ceramic Coating, How Much Does It Cost and Is it Worth it?

It’s been marketed as a miracle invention, gaining a lot of popularity among those who like to keep their vehicles looking sharp, but the price, quality and durability of ceramic coating is influenced by several important factors.
If you love your daily driven ride or your classic car and want to protect its paintwork, then you should think of giving it a ceramic coat. Okay, but what is it?
Ceramic coating is a type of automotive nanoscopic paint treatment that offers a long-term protection against minor scratches, corrosion, oxidation, UV rays and keeps your car cleaner for longer.
It’s usually made from naturally sourced silicon dioxide with some types using a mix of aluminum oxide and titanium dioxide for increased durability.
waterproof, making the car less susceptible to dirt and easier to clean.
It gained popularity as a premium car care product through the ever-growing world of car detailing, becoming increasingly affordable and widely used. How affordable?
The price is influenced by several factors like the size of your vehicle, the state of paintwork, how often you wash it and how durable you want the coat to be.
How and where you choose to do have it applied also factors in. If you decide to do it yourself, it will surely be cheaper, but the result will rarely be on par with what a professional detailer can offer.
mid-size vehicle in good condition a medium quality coat that will last for at least a year will cost anywhere between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on the detailer. Exclusive garages that have highly trained staff and use the best products available might charge even more. Is it Worth It?
If your car is in great condition and you are willing to pay a steep price for quality work and products then yes, it’s absolutely worth it. It will make it look brand new and considering its protective characteristics, this effect will last for an extended period.
Washing it will also be easier thanks to its hydrophobic properties. Dust, dirt, and everything else nature throws at it won’t stick to the paintwork in the same manner it did before applying the ceramic coat and water will rapidly slide off, preventing rust from forming.
However, if your car is old, its paint is not in a good condition and you don’t wash it regularly, applying a ceramic coat might cost more than the car is actually worth.
Even if you decide to do it yourself, the process will require a thorough wash, decontamination, and extensive paint correction to get a decent result.
Ceramic coating is a type of automotive nanoscopic paint treatment that offers a long-term protection against minor scratches, corrosion, oxidation, UV rays and keeps your car cleaner for longer.
It’s usually made from naturally sourced silicon dioxide with some types using a mix of aluminum oxide and titanium dioxide for increased durability.
waterproof, making the car less susceptible to dirt and easier to clean.
It gained popularity as a premium car care product through the ever-growing world of car detailing, becoming increasingly affordable and widely used. How affordable?
The price is influenced by several factors like the size of your vehicle, the state of paintwork, how often you wash it and how durable you want the coat to be.
How and where you choose to do have it applied also factors in. If you decide to do it yourself, it will surely be cheaper, but the result will rarely be on par with what a professional detailer can offer.
mid-size vehicle in good condition a medium quality coat that will last for at least a year will cost anywhere between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on the detailer. Exclusive garages that have highly trained staff and use the best products available might charge even more. Is it Worth It?
If your car is in great condition and you are willing to pay a steep price for quality work and products then yes, it’s absolutely worth it. It will make it look brand new and considering its protective characteristics, this effect will last for an extended period.
Washing it will also be easier thanks to its hydrophobic properties. Dust, dirt, and everything else nature throws at it won’t stick to the paintwork in the same manner it did before applying the ceramic coat and water will rapidly slide off, preventing rust from forming.
However, if your car is old, its paint is not in a good condition and you don’t wash it regularly, applying a ceramic coat might cost more than the car is actually worth.
Even if you decide to do it yourself, the process will require a thorough wash, decontamination, and extensive paint correction to get a decent result.