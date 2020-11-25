Here's How to Prevent Rust From Attacking Your Vehicle

Unless your vehicle is completely made from corrosion-proof materials, you will eventually have to fight off the rust. It can quickly spread and damage parts that are contaminated, resulting in expensive repairs. Fortunately, you can prevent it, so here are some useful tips for doing so.
The first thing you should do is perform a very thorough inspection of your vehicle to make sure no rust is present. If you find areas that are corroded, they should be fixed as soon as possible to prevent rust from spreading and avoiding further damage.
The most common areas that get contaminated are the wheel wells. Water, snow, salt, or dirt are constantly being spread on these parts by the wheels, and if you don’t wash your car frequently and thoroughly, they form deposits on the metal and develop rust underneath.
To properly check for rust, you will have to remove each wheel at a time, then clean the areas rigorously and carefully inspect every nook and cranny. Use a flashlight or your smartphone to gain better visibility.
Rust can also build up in any section where two body parts meet, like the trunk, hood, fenders, and door frames, so make sure to check those as well.
The easiest way to prevent rust is to wash your car frequently and thoroughly but do consider that the most important part of this process is drying off all the wet parts. Moisture left soaking on metal can quickly cause rust to form.
Additionally, we strongly recommend using car wax or ceramic coating. This liquid polymer can be applied to the vehicle’s paint and will not get damaged even under severe conditions. Unlike wax that needs to be reapplied every couple of months, ceramic coating lasts a lot longer.
Since winter is almost here, keep in mind that salt combined with water is one of the biggest enemies of your vehicle’s body. You might want to wash it more frequently during the cold season and use a snow brush to remove any buildups on the wheel wells and side panels.
Finally, check the vehicle’s drain plugs. These are an often-overlooked part of the maintenance process, but they can get clogged with dirt and debris, which will allow water to accumulate. Remember to check them every time you wash your car. They can be found along the bottoms of the door panels and trunk.
If rust does settle in, the first sign of it is paint bubbles. You can fix this yourself using a wide range of aftermarket rust repair kits or visit a professional body shop.
The most common areas that get contaminated are the wheel wells. Water, snow, salt, or dirt are constantly being spread on these parts by the wheels, and if you don’t wash your car frequently and thoroughly, they form deposits on the metal and develop rust underneath.
To properly check for rust, you will have to remove each wheel at a time, then clean the areas rigorously and carefully inspect every nook and cranny. Use a flashlight or your smartphone to gain better visibility.
Rust can also build up in any section where two body parts meet, like the trunk, hood, fenders, and door frames, so make sure to check those as well.
The easiest way to prevent rust is to wash your car frequently and thoroughly but do consider that the most important part of this process is drying off all the wet parts. Moisture left soaking on metal can quickly cause rust to form.
Additionally, we strongly recommend using car wax or ceramic coating. This liquid polymer can be applied to the vehicle’s paint and will not get damaged even under severe conditions. Unlike wax that needs to be reapplied every couple of months, ceramic coating lasts a lot longer.
Since winter is almost here, keep in mind that salt combined with water is one of the biggest enemies of your vehicle’s body. You might want to wash it more frequently during the cold season and use a snow brush to remove any buildups on the wheel wells and side panels.
Finally, check the vehicle’s drain plugs. These are an often-overlooked part of the maintenance process, but they can get clogged with dirt and debris, which will allow water to accumulate. Remember to check them every time you wash your car. They can be found along the bottoms of the door panels and trunk.
If rust does settle in, the first sign of it is paint bubbles. You can fix this yourself using a wide range of aftermarket rust repair kits or visit a professional body shop.