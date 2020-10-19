BMW’s Biggest Remote iDrive Software Upgrade and How to Install it

The Series 7 software introduced in 2018 is now receiving its biggest remote upgrade. It is also the biggest in BMW history, with over 750,000 of the premium brand’s vehicles receiving new and enhanced features.
Owners can download this upgrade using the iDrive screen and navigating to the Car menu, selecting Settings, then General Settings, and finally Remote Software Upgrade where the download sequence can be confirmed and started.
This can also be done via smartphone and allows for the setup to be ready the next time the car is being used, downloading the installation files in advance, but the driver still must manually start the update using the steps detailed earlier.
The car must be parked, with the engine off and the parking brake in use when performing this upgrade. So, owners should make sure that those conditions are met and that they will not use the car for the next 20 minutes or more.
They can lock the car end leave, which is convenient. As they relax and enjoy a coffee and the view of their beautiful car being upgraded, they can calmly read the details of the new features and expanded capabilities offered by the largest software update ever rolled out by a European car manufacturer.
The new eDrive Zone digital service enables plug-in hybrid BMWs to automatically switch to pure electric drive mode when entering a green zone, with such zone established over 90 European cities. This is a unique service among the automotive industry and highlights BMW’s commitment to environmental consciousness.
An important aspect of any car’s system is the navigation experience. BMW Maps gets a significant improvement in the destination input, which finally is easier and more intuitive to use.
It also gets a faster connection with its cloud-based system, which is able of delivering real-time traffic forecasts and contextual information like restaurant ratings and photos or charging station opening hours.
Another enhancement enables the system to calculate and consider the actual size of the car and compares it upon arrival to the parking space available and its surroundings.
Google Android Auto finally features among the upgrades, allowing drivers to synchronize their smartphone and use Google Maps, Assistant, or access phone apps directly from the iDrive screen.
Turn by turn directions and lane information displayed directly in the Head-up Display and Info Display are added to Apple Maps.
Although 20 minutes is a long time for an update these days, we should not forget that these are cars we are talking about and after examining the enhancements and added features we can understand and appreciate the huge upgrade BMW has rolled out.
It is available for German customers starting last week, with more European countries, the U.S., Canada, and the remaining markets to soon follow.
