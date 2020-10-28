Here are Some Essential Tips on How to Maintain Your Pickup Truck

Over the years, the pickup truck has become an invaluable vehicle for many of us out there. It is a versatile vehicle that can provide the freedom that a car simply cannot. You can use it to take the family on a weekend trip to the mountains or to haul or tow anything you need to transport.
Being mostly used as a workhorse and built to endure tough tasks, the pickup truck is often neglected and improperly maintained. Here are some simple tips to take care of your truck and make sure it is there to help when you need it most.
The first thing you should do is to take care of the truck’s body. Clean it regularly, as dust, dirt, bird droppings, or dead bugs can damage the paint and lead to rust.
Make sure to tend to even the smallest paint chip is tended to as quickly as possible to avoid rust. Even the smallest patch of rust is a big problem, as it quickly spreads and eats away body parts and you don’t want holes in your truck’s bed.
Always use premium-quality motor oil. Also, make sure it has the recommended oil viscosity and check that it is compatible with your engine. All premium oil manufacturers have an online oil guide where you can select your car or truck and you will be able to see all the compatible engine oils.
Check the state of the spark plugs regularly. Most of them last from 60,000 to 100,000 miles (97,000-162,000 kilometers) and some engines, such as the 5.7-liter V8 Hemi have two plugs per cylinder.
Usually, if a spark plug is heavily blackened or you find oil on it, it means that there is an oil leak. Also, if it is exceptionally clean, it might be a sign of a head gasket leak that allows coolant to enter the cylinder.
On Diesel-powered trucks, make sure you also replace the fuel filter often. Also, if your car has a newer diesel engine, make sure to always refill your exhaust fluid and check your particle filter and have it cleaned or replaced if it is clogged.
The braking system is extremely important on a pickup truck and should also be checked regularly. Brake discs, shoes, and pads will wear significantly faster when towing or carrying demanding loads. Also, check the brake fluid level and have it changed at least every two years.
If you use your truck for heavy-duty hauling or you often drive it over rough terrain, inspect your suspension system regularly. Check the shock absorbers for any leaks and loose bolts.
Finally, check your tires regularly, make sure that they are not too worn, and that they are properly inflated. This will also aid in reducing fuel consumption. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can save up to 3.3% on your fuel bill alone just by keeping your tires properly inflated.
The first thing you should do is to take care of the truck’s body. Clean it regularly, as dust, dirt, bird droppings, or dead bugs can damage the paint and lead to rust.
Make sure to tend to even the smallest paint chip is tended to as quickly as possible to avoid rust. Even the smallest patch of rust is a big problem, as it quickly spreads and eats away body parts and you don’t want holes in your truck’s bed.
Always use premium-quality motor oil. Also, make sure it has the recommended oil viscosity and check that it is compatible with your engine. All premium oil manufacturers have an online oil guide where you can select your car or truck and you will be able to see all the compatible engine oils.
Check the state of the spark plugs regularly. Most of them last from 60,000 to 100,000 miles (97,000-162,000 kilometers) and some engines, such as the 5.7-liter V8 Hemi have two plugs per cylinder.
Usually, if a spark plug is heavily blackened or you find oil on it, it means that there is an oil leak. Also, if it is exceptionally clean, it might be a sign of a head gasket leak that allows coolant to enter the cylinder.
On Diesel-powered trucks, make sure you also replace the fuel filter often. Also, if your car has a newer diesel engine, make sure to always refill your exhaust fluid and check your particle filter and have it cleaned or replaced if it is clogged.
The braking system is extremely important on a pickup truck and should also be checked regularly. Brake discs, shoes, and pads will wear significantly faster when towing or carrying demanding loads. Also, check the brake fluid level and have it changed at least every two years.
If you use your truck for heavy-duty hauling or you often drive it over rough terrain, inspect your suspension system regularly. Check the shock absorbers for any leaks and loose bolts.
Finally, check your tires regularly, make sure that they are not too worn, and that they are properly inflated. This will also aid in reducing fuel consumption. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can save up to 3.3% on your fuel bill alone just by keeping your tires properly inflated.