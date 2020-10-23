How to Prepare Your Motorcycle for the Winter Season

Winter is coming and unless you live in warmer parts of the world, it is recommended to check and make the necessary adjustments to the vehicle you are going to use during this season.
If a motorcycle is your preferred vehicle you can either store it to protect it against the elements or, if you are brave enough, ride it through the winter.
Regardless of what you choose, there are several things you need to check and adjust to keep your motorcycle in good condition and ride safely.
We recommend that you start by checking your coolant level and add or replace it to avoid it freezing over and damaging expensive engine or coolant system parts. This is especially important if you plan to store the bike for the upcoming winter.
Next, it is important to check tire pressure, because if you store the bike and pressure drops, you risk damaging your tires.
If you plan to brave the elements and ride during the cold season, winter tires would be a smart choice, but they are rare and not all will fit your bike.
We would strongly recommend that you avoid riding on snow-covered roads altogether.
Check the wear of your chain next and if it is okay, constantly check that it is clean and properly lubricated. Salt used to clear icy roads mixes with snow and can reach and destroy your chain if left unattended.
It is also important to check your engine and replace the oil and oil filter if you have not done this recently. If you use the bike, fresh oil will optimally lubricate and protect the engine.
Moreover, if the bike will hibernate during the winter, the depleted oil will further lose its anticorrosion properties and might damage the engine.
Another important thing you should do if you do not plan on using your two-wheeled companion is to make sure you fill-up the tank after your last autumn ride. It is paramount to have as much gas and as little air as possible in the tank during storage to prevent corrosion that may be caused by the moisture of the air.
You can also add a fuel stabilizer and run the engine long enough for it to circulate throughout the fuel system.
Check the battery as it can self-discharge quickly if left unattended for a longer period. Even worse, it can sulfate and become permanently damaged. We recommend disconnecting when storing the bike or removing it and storing it with you inside.
Another choice is to connect it to a battery maintainer. This device is extremely easy to use and will ensure that your battery is still charged and ready to use for that first spring ride.
Wash and wax your ride before storing it or do it constantly if you use it in winter. Acids from bird droppings, bug guts, salt, or other corrosive substances can damage the paint.
Use wax for the paint, metal, and chrome polish for other components to make sure they are protected.
If you choose to store it, cover the exhaust pipes, and air filter to seal out the moisture that can corrode engine parts. You can also remove the spark plugs to further protect the cylinder walls and piston rings.
Do not forget to cover your entire bike to protect its paint from dust and other hazards, especially if you store it in the garage that is also your workshop for things like DIY projects.
Finally, if you will ride the motorcycle through the winter, make sure your helmet visor is in proper shape and you have all the adequate winter gear needed to ride safely and comfortably.
