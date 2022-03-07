autoevolution
European 2022 Ford Mustang Gains California Special Edition, It’s Not Cheap

7 Mar 2022, 13:01 UTC ·
Not exactly special in the United States where the Mustang originates from, the California Special is a rare breed in the EU where the Ford Motor Company is charging an arm and a leg for the V8-engined cruiser.
European 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California SpecialEuropean 2022 Ford Mustang California Special
Over in the United Kingdom and Germany, pricing starts at £52,105 and €60,800 before options. We’re dealing with $68,760 and $66,230 at current exchange rates, which is Porsche 718 Boxster money to whom it may concern. But the question is, what do you get for your hard-earned cash?

For starters, a four-valve-per-cylinder V8 that develops 450 ponies and 529 Nm (390 pound-feet) of torque. The U.S. model, therefore, is a little punchier thanks to more lax emission regulations. Available with either a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission, the GT/CS is much obliged to hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 4.5 seconds.

A limited-slip differential is listed as standard equipment whereas the MagneRide suspension system is optional. Given that MagneRide uses electronically-controlled fluid to match damping resistance to the driving scenario, it’s definitely worth every cent or penny over the standard setup.

Only available in the guise of a canvas-top convertible, the California Special for the European market is offered in a grand total of nine colors for the bodyshell, including Cyber Orange and Grabber Blue. The soft top can be lowered in eight seconds. A large front splitter and optional side air scoops give the GT/CS a unique visual identity, which is complemented by a faux filler cap that reads California Special. Five-spoke alloys finished in Carbonized Gray also need to be mentioned, along with a California Special strut tower brace as well as a GT/CS badge affixed to the front honeycomb grille.

Heated and cooled front seats with gray suede inserts and red stitching, Carbon Hex aluminum trim, embossed logos, and a unique badge pretty much sum up the interior of the charismatic pony car from Flat Rock.

