European 2022 Ford Mustang Gains California Special Edition, It’s Not Cheap

Not exactly special in the United States where the Mustang originates from, the California Special is a rare breed in the EU where the Ford Motor Company is charging an arm and a leg for the V8-engined cruiser.
Over in the United Kingdom and Germany, pricing starts at £52,105 and €60,800 before options. We’re dealing with $68,760 and $66,230 at current exchange rates, which is Porsche 718 Boxster money to whom it may concern. But the question is, what do you get for your hard-earned cash?
For starters, a four-valve-per-cylinder V8 that develops 450 ponies and 529 Nm (390 pound-feet) of torque. The U.S. model, therefore, is a little punchier thanks to more lax emission regulations. Available with either a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission, the GT/CS is much obliged to hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 4.5 seconds.
A limited-slip differential is listed as standard equipment whereas the MagneRide suspension system is optional. Given that MagneRide uses electronically-controlled fluid to match damping resistance to the driving scenario, it’s definitely worth every cent or penny over the standard setup.
Only available in the guise of a canvas-top convertible, the California Special for the European market is offered in a grand total of nine colors for the bodyshell, including Cyber Orange and Grabber Blue. The soft top can be lowered in eight seconds. A large front splitter and optional side air scoops give the GT/CS a unique visual identity, which is complemented by a faux filler cap that reads California Special. Five-spoke alloys finished in Carbonized Gray also need to be mentioned, along with a California Special strut tower brace as well as a GT/CS badge affixed to the front honeycomb grille.
Heated and cooled front seats with gray suede inserts and red stitching, Carbon Hex aluminum trim, embossed logos, and a unique badge pretty much sum up the interior of the charismatic pony car from Flat Rock.
