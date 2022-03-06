1965 Ford Mustang Looks Restorable, Proves Years of Sitting Aren't the End

The 1965 Mustang gave up on the original 1964 1/2 six-cylinder, so this model was fitted as standard with the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower developing 120 horsepower.
When it comes to V8s, the Mustang could no longer be ordered with a 260 (4.3-liter) engine. The lineup now included several versions of the 289 (4.7-liter) small-block, starting with the base 2-barrel version rated at 200 horsepower. The more powerful 4-barrel unit developed 225 horsepower, while the top HiPo configuration increased the output to 271 horsepower.
This Ford Mustang is also powered by a 289 paired with an automatic transmission, and the good news is the original engine is still there, still starting, and still able to put the wheels in motion without dying after a second.
Make no mistake, this Mustang isn’t ready for the road. The car is clearly a project that requires several fixes, though, on the other hand, it looks like a solid candidate for a full restoration.
What we don’t know, however, is how original the entire car continues to be today. eBay seller oldtags4u says no interior parts are missing, except for the headliner, but there's no other mention regarding the rest of the vehicle.
The rust doesn’t appear to be a problem, yet the new floor pans that have been previously installed exhibit welding leaving a lot to be desired. The seller too admits this is something performed amateurishly, so someone who aims for a mint condition might want to deal with this shortcoming.
Other than this, the 1966 Mustang looks like it’s ready for a full restoration, though it remains to be seen if someone sends a bid able to unlock the reserve. The top offer at this point is a little over $2,500, but the reserve is yet to be triggered. The auction is scheduled to end in 6 days.
