1965 Ford Mustang Looks Restorable, Proves Years of Sitting Aren't the End

More on this:

1 1967 Ford Mustang Spends Nearly 30 Years in Storage, the Dusk Rose Magic Is Lost

2 Mysterious 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is Priced to Sell, Factory V8 Under the Hood

3 Mustang Owner Throws Tow Hitch at Car to Prove Ceramic Coating Rules, Instantly Dents It

4 Don’t Be Fooled by the Look of This 1966 Mustang Fastback, It Needs Everything

5 1969 Ford Mustang Sleeping in Someone’s Driveway Has the Full Package