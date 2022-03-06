Buried Alive 1968 Ford Mustang Was Born in Venezuela, Parked 15 Years Ago

The engine lineup of the Mustang witnessed the introduction of several changes versus the previous model year, all starting with the base six-cylinder available in the lineup.
The 200 (3.3-liter) installed on T-code Mustangs no longer generated 120 horsepower, as the output was decreased to 115 horsepower. The same for the standard 289 (4.7-liter) used on C-code models, with the power this time dropped from 200 to 195 horsepower.
The more powerful options in 1968 included a 302 (4.9-liter) with 210 and 230 horsepower when equipped with 2-barrel and 4-barrel carburetors, respectively, as well as 390 (6.4-liter) and 428 (7.0-liter) V8s rated at a maximum of 335 horsepower.
This Mustang was fitted from the factory with a 302, though at this point, the engine is currently in the course of being rebuilt, a process that was started by a previous owner.
In fact, this buried-alive Mustang was supposed to be restored 15 years ago, but as you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, the project is yet to be completed.
Parked in a garage, it seems to come with the typical problems of a car sitting for so long, including occasional rust. The floors and the rockers are in good shape, eBay seller wrich3102 claims, but to better assess its condition, a potential buyer should go see the vehicle in person.
This is one of the few Mustangs born in Venezuela. Between 1966 and 1968, the production of the vehicle took place at several Ford plants, including Michigan, California, New Jersey, Venezuela, Mexico, and Peru.
As a work in progress, this Mustang isn’t necessarily the most expensive, though it’s not affordable either. The owner expects to get no less than $5,900, and given this isn’t an auction, this is exactly how much you need to pay if you want to be the one continuing the restoration of the car.
