Mysterious 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is Priced to Sell, Factory V8 Under the Hood

It goes without saying that the Mach 1 continues to be one of the most sought-after Mustang versions out there, and the 1972 model makes no exception.
Someone on eBay claims they have just the perfect candidate for a full restoration, and what’s more, it also comes with what’s described as a very low selling price.
While this Mustang seems to lack several Mach 1 goodies, seller djwhiz0001 claims they have many other parts that aren’t included in the photos. It’s hard to tell if it is the real deal or not (the VIN seems to indicate it is), and this is the reason you should go check out the car in person before committing to a purchase.
This Mach 1 is clearly a project in search of a full refresh, and while it comes with occasional rust, the floors are mostly solid.
The engine under the hood is a 302 (4.9-liter) Windsor – while some people believe the Mach 1 was only fitted with a 351 (5.8-liter), the 302 was actually the base engine on the car for the model year 1972.
The 302 developed 140 horsepower in the standard configuration, and indeed, Ford also offered three different versions of the Cleveland with power ratings between 177 and 275 horsepower.
The engine doesn’t seem to be running, and the seller explains that very little information is available on its previous mechanical condition. The previous owner, who is now suffering from Alzheimer’s, parked the Mach 1 in storage and removed some parts back in 2000.
Coming with a $5,000 price tag, this Mustang looks ready for a new owner, but as said, the best recommendation for anyone interested in the car is to go check it out in person to make sure it’s the real deal. While at first glance it may seem to be priced to sell, making sure it’s a doable project should be the top priority.
