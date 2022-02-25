1969 Ford Mustang Sleeping in Someone’s Driveway Has the Full Package

If you wanted a Ford Mustang back in 1969, the first engine you were offered was the base six-cylinder, which for this model year came in the form of the 250 (4.1-liter) Thriftpower rated at 155 horsepower.
Ford eventually changed its mind in 1970 and introduced a second less powerful six-cylinder unit (the 200/3.3-liter), therefore making the Mustang an even better choice for those who wanted nothing more than a good-looking grocery getter.
Next on the engine list was the base V8 – the 302 (4.9-liter) producing 210 horsepower, followed by the 351 (5.8-liter) Windsor in both 2-barrel and 4-barrel configurations. The 390 (6.4-liter) 4-barrel was exclusive to the 1969 Mustang, though the American carmaker also offered two more powerful units on Cobra and Boss models.
The Mustang we’re talking about today was born with the 302 V8, and while the engine is still there, it no longer runs. In fact, this isn’t necessarily a surprise, as this pony has clearly been sitting for many years in the same spot.
eBay seller musiq242012 says the car was parked in their driveway, and as it turns out, most parts are still there, including the said engine and the transmission. In addition to the full package, the buyer also gets something extra – the typical rust that invades a Mustang sitting for a long time.
At first glance, this Mustang is still an original 1969 example, and this is good news for someone planning a full restoration. But before anything, you should try to figure out if the engine can still be saved, and the best way to do this is by paying a visit to the owner in Riverside, California.
What is likely to make many people walk away is the starting bid. The owner isn’t willing to give up on their Mustang at a low price, so whoever wants to buy it must be ready to spend at least $25,000 for it.
