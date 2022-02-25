This Mercedes CLA Costs More Than a New Lambo Huracan, Is Just as Stupid as It Sounds

Since most of you are probably here to find out how much it is, we’ll delve right into it: $300,000, or a bit more, according to MercBenzKing, who did a walkaround video of the car.
But why is it more expensive than a brand-new, well-equipped Lamborghini Huracan? Well, just in case you cannot see anything other than that crazy double-layer wrap, which combines red and black in a trippy pattern, it features lots of carbon fiber on the outside, custom exhaust, and a bespoke interior that is apparently exclusive to this particular example.
Starting with the exterior, this Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S sports a few add-ons, made of the ultra-popular lightweight material. Things such as the front and rear attachments, including the new diffuser, and wing on the trunk lid, were installed by Car Craft. The Swiss tuner has also given it a set of 21-inch Vossen wheels, shod in sticky tires, and has dropped it by 35 mm (1.4 in) at the front, and 25 mm (1 in) at the rear.
Everything gets even crazier when you open the door, as the cockpit follows a similar color theme to the body. It combines black Nappa leather and Alcantara on pretty much every touchable surface, including the dashboard, door cards, center console, seats, pillars, headliner, and so on, stitched together with red string. Red piping provides additional contrast, and since its sporty nature had to be further emphasized, it also has additional carbon fiber inserts.
tablet-like MBUX display that combines the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable seats with memory settings, and the usual gear normally found in the CLA family.
You probably think that at $300,000+, this AMG CLA 45 S has a dizzying amount of power, right? Wrong, because the engine hasn’t been touched at all, as the only mod here is a new exhaust system signed by Akrapovic. Sure, it has a few more horses, but overall, you are still looking at the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit, making 415 hp (421 ps / 310 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque in the stock car. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and front-biased all-wheel drive, and in this configuration, it needs roughly 4 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. The non-S model is less punchy, with 382 hp (387 ps / 285 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm).
Before wrapping it up, we will remind you that the CLA 45 isn’t offered in the U.S., where customers will have to limit their choice to the 302 hp (306 ps / 225 kW) CLA 35, priced from $47,900, before destination. In Germany, however, the CLA 45 S 4Matic+ is a €68,990.25 affair, before options, equaling to $78,125 at the current exchange rates.
So, if you had that much cash burning a hole in your pocket, what color would your real supercar have?
