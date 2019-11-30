autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Does 0 to 100 KM/H Acceleration Test

30 Nov 2019, 17:39 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Mercedes presented the all-new CLA about a year ago, and we knew all along that several AMG versions had been planned. This is the "vanilla" model called the CLA 35, going up against the BMW M235i Gran Coupe that got shown in LA the other week.
16 photos
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly HotMercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly HotMercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly HotMercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly HotMercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly HotMercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly HotMercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly HotMercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly HotMercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly HotMercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly HotMercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly HotMercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly HotMercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly HotMercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly Hot
Based on drag races featuring the smaller hatchback models, A35 and M135i, the CLA 35 will be a little slower. But we decided to take a look at what it can do with another one of those drag races.

AutoTopNL put the compact sports four-door coupe to the test and timed it from 0 to 100 km/h (62mph) in 4.95 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155mph). That's not bad for a base model coupe with a 2-liter engine. It could certainly play games with a normal 718 Cayman.

The numbers are in line with the official claims from Mercedes. Of course, cars like this cheat a little bit to look this fast. Unlike something like a Toyota Supra, the CLA 35 builds boost and sends it to all four wheels via an electrically operated differential.

The CLA is available with a variety of other powertrains, at least in Europe. There's even a 1.3-liter turbo model with a couple of power outputs. But besides the AMGs, the only one that makes sense is the CLA 220 d, which is a 190 horsepower diesel, since some people might want to do long trips.

At 1,515 kilos (3340 lbs, but it's a European rating), it's not that heavy for a four-door coupe. Besides the BMW we just mentioned, the only other main rival is the Audi S3 sedan, of which a new generation will be revealed next year. For the first time ever, Mercedes-AMG also offers the A35 as a sedan, but that car doesn't have the same long hood, sloping roof or frameless windows.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 CLA 35 AMG CLA-Class acceleration test
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Rusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned GaragesRusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned Garages
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the OtherConcorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the Other
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLS 600 Maybach (X167)MERCEDES BENZ GLS 600 Maybach (X167) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ EQVMERCEDES BENZ EQV Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLE Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day