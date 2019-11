Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Does 0 to 100 KM/H Acceleration Test

AMG

Based on drag races featuring the smaller hatchback models, A35 and M135i , the CLA 35 will be a little slower. But we decided to take a look at what it can do with another one of those drag races.AutoTopNL put the compact sports four-door coupe to the test and timed it from 0 to 100 km/h (62mph) in 4.95 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155mph). That's not bad for a base model coupe with a 2-liter engine. It could certainly play games with a normal 718 Cayman.The numbers are in line with the official claims from Mercedes. Of course, cars like this cheat a little bit to look this fast. Unlike something like a Toyota Supra, the CLA 35 builds boost and sends it to all four wheels via an electrically operated differential.The CLA is available with a variety of other powertrains, at least in Europe. There's even a 1.3-liter turbo model with a couple of power outputs. But besides the AMGs, the only one that makes sense is the CLA 220 d, which is a 190 horsepower diesel, since some people might want to do long trips.At 1,515 kilos (3340 lbs, but it's a European rating), it's not that heavy for a four-door coupe. Besides the BMW we just mentioned, the only other main rival is the Audi S3 sedan, of which a new generation will be revealed next year. For the first time ever, Mercedes-also offers the A35 as a sedan, but that car doesn't have the same long hood, sloping roof or frameless windows.