Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Drag Races Chevy Camaro Zl1, What Will the Obituaries Say?

And it’s this marvel of an engine that has put both of them on the performance vehicle map, with 375 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque produced in the first generation, after the mid-cycle refresh.The four-door coupe needed 4.2 seconds from rest to 62 mph (100 kph), and had a 155 mph (250 kph) electronically limited top speed, or 168 mph (270 kph) when ordered with the optionalDriver’s Pack.Now, why would we speak about the old CLA 45 when we have a new one out that still uses a four-banger with 2.0 liters in displacement that is even more powerful? For the simple fact that it was pinned against a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. According to the video, it has been tuned, with the engine producing a muscle car-rivalling 470 break horsepower and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm).The fifth-gen Camaro ZL1 depicted on film down below is all stock. As a result, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 produces 580and 556 lb-ft (754 Nm) on premium fuel, rocketing the unmolested muscle car to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.0 seconds, and up to 184 mph (296 kph).In terms of weight, the balance tilts in favor of the smaller AMG CLA 45, which tips the scales at around 3,300 lbs (1,500 kg), or approximately 660 lbs (300 kg) less than the old Camaro ZL1.As far as we’re concerned, it could be anyone’s game , but would we actually bet against the V8-powered machine, convinced that the Merc’ would give it a black eye? Or would the extra thrust help the American model cross the finish line first? Only one way to find out!