C8 Corvette Races Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 and a Camaro ZL1 on the Highway

We all know the C8 Corvette in Stingray specification is utterly impressive for an entry-level model, both on the road and on the drag strip. The question is, does the midship sports car from Kentucky have what it takes to trump a supercar?
Daily Downshift is much obliged to answer that question with a series of roll races on the highway. A “modded” Camaro ZL1 from the previous generation of the pony car also joins the party, but the star of this brawl is a white Huracan.
The Italian exotic is a rear-wheel-drive model, the LP 580-2 that Lamborghini discontinued in 2019 in favor of the Evo RWD. Although it’s the base Huracan, this fellow still packs a considerable punch thanks to a 5.2-liter aspirated V10.
572 horsepower and 393 pound-feet (533 Nm) of torque, to be more precise, translating to ridiculous acceleration and a top speed of 199 mph (320 kph). First and foremost, the Camaro ZL1 couldn’t better the Raging Bull in a straight line from a roll. The Corvette, obviously, couldn’t do much either.
One of the reasons the Lamborghini is superior to those two on the highway is the low curb weight of 3,062 pounds (1,389 kilograms). The ‘Vette, by comparison, is 3,647 pounds (1,654 kilograms) in the lightest configuration while the ‘Maro is a beefy boy at 4,120 pounds (1,869 kilograms). Yup, weight surely is an important characteristic. Tires, however, shouldn’t be ignored in this scenario.
The Huracan comes with Pirelli P-Zero sticky rubber as standard, “exclusively developed for the rear-wheel-drive car.” It also happens to measure 245/35 R19 and 305/35 R19 at the front and rear, translating to adequate contact patches. In its most aggressive setup, the Corvette boasts Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber shoes.
On an ending note, this video from Daily Downshift is also meant to put a fairly popular statement to rest. The Stingray is no supercar, and a small-block V8 definitely isn’t as exotic as a free-breathing V10 with a rev-happy nature. It is a brilliant sports car nonetheless, and the value for money is tremendous considering that the starting price – including destination - is $59,995 for the 2021 model.
