2021 Chevrolet Corvette “Stingray R” Theme Graphics Previewed by Corvette Racing

Back in March, a man by the name of Aaron Bradlee Adams uploaded an interesting document on Facebook regarding the 2021 model year Corvette. In it, the “Stingray R” theme graphics and wheel caps were listed with no RPO code whatsoever. Even more curiously, the order guide doesn’t include this option.
Corvette Racing, however, has added fuel to the fire with two photographs on Twitter. “One Corvette will lead the field at Road America, the other two lead the IMSA GTLM Championship,” reads the caption, but that’s not the gist of it.
Take a look at the windshield decal of the white car. It reads only Stingray, which doesn’t confirm anything. Now look at the lip spoiler. That’s our first glimpse of the Stingray R logo, and chances are that this vehicle is a preview. The question is, will it be a special edition or a design pack?
The truth is, we don’t know for certain. Something else we don’t know are the exterior color choices for the Stingray R. What’s clear as day is that the hood stripe says “Corvette Racing” and includes a representation of the Jake logo. A carbon-fiber motif is also featured, inspired by the C7 Jake Stinger package.
Turning our attention back to the document mentioned in the opening paragraph, “theme graphics and wheel caps” means no additional suck-squeeze-bang-blow for the small-block V8. In other words, expect no fewer than 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet from 6.2 liters of displacement.
Now take a look at the Road America Pace Car again. The high-wing spoiler and 5VM ground effects package are both featured, but neither is available to configure because of supply issues. Neither is listed in the 2021 Corvette order guide, but don’t worry, the aftermarket has got you covered.
ACS Composite, for example, offers the higher wing at $1,199 including shipping in no fewer than five colors. The aero kit, on the other hand, will set you back $6,098 or $1,248 more than the OEM version that was discontinued.
