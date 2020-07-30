Yet Another Crashed C8 Corvette Shows Up on Copart, Shows 871 Miles on the Clock

4 Regular Car Reviews Says the C8 Corvette “Is Clearly Gunning Right at Ferrari”

Buying a Stingray 3LT with the Z51 package and high-wing spoiler as well as a few desirable options isn’t a cheap affair. With a bit of effort, you can configure the mid-engine Corvette to more than $100,000 including destination charge, even $114,000 for the convertible body style. 11 photos



Just look at the rear end!



The bumper, taillights, exhaust system, and at least the driver-side quarter panel need to be replaced, and the online auctions website doesn’t mention a thing about structural damage. From the looks of it, the vehicle has been subjected to a rear-end collision by an inattentive driver. Or someone who was both distracted and didn’t service his or her brakes/tires on time.



Whatever the case, there’s no denying that bidding will get wild on this Z51 model. People are still trying to flip used C8s for more $100,000 during these financially-troubled times, and the ‘Vette plant in Bowling Green can’t keep up with demand. The eighth-generation sports car is that popular, indeed.



Running a VIN check on the car doesn’t return a theft or total loss record, adding to this Corvette’s desirability. Still, why did the owner decide to cash out insurance checks instead of fixing the damage at the dealership?



The answer to that may be that he’s waiting for the Z06, which Chevrolet is expected to reveal at the beginning of 2021 as a 2022 model. Instead of a supercharged small-block V8 like the preceding generation, the newcomer will switch to a free-breathing V8 with 5.5 liters of displacement and a flat-plane crankshaft for crazy-high revs, probably 8,250 rpm or thereabouts.



