1967 Ford Mustang Comes Out of Hiding After 40 Years, Still Original and Rust-Free

A ’67 Mustang that has recently been saved after spending no less than 40 years indoors is ready to get back on the road if someone out there is willing to give it a full restoration.
The photos in the gallery pretty much speak for themselves and confirm this Mustang comes in a very solid shape, even after so many years in hiding.
Purchased 20 years ago by someone who wanted to refresh the car, the Mustang was eventually put up on blocks and received only small fixes, such as new brakes and fluids. However, the car ended up abandoned in a garage, and now the current owner says they’re hoping someone else could finish the project.
There’s good news under the hood of this Mustang.
The car is powered by a 289 (4.7-liter) that still runs properly, but the owner explains a thorough check is still required before taking the car out for a longer trip.
The 1968 Mustang was offered with a 200 (3.3-liter) engine as the base unit, while the available V8 options including the aforementioned 289, in both 2-barrel and 4-barrel configurations. Given this Mustang is a C-code example, it was fitted with the 2-barrel version of the engine, with the power output rated at 195 horsepower.
The 4-barrel engine was obviously more powerful, as it delivered 225 horsepower on A-code Mustangs. The HiPo version of the same unit was rated at 271 horsepower, while the top engine for this model year was the 390 (6.4-liter) producing 320 horsepower.
While this Mustang appears to be very original, eBay seller fordfriendly says the car likely features new paint, though this is something that should be further investigated by any potential buyer.
Parked in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, this Ford Mustang is slowly but surely becoming a gem worth a small fortune. The bidding has already reached $32,000, and given the auction will end in 9 days, there’s a very good chance the price will increase even further.
