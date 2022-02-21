1965 Ford Mustang Starts Stretching After Sitting for 20 Years, You’ll Be Impressed

Barn-find Mustangs are the best Mustangs, and the 1965 example that we have here does nothing more than confirm this.
The car has been sitting inside for over 20 years, and judging from the photos you see in the gallery, the storage conditions clearly haven’t been the best.
The Mustang comes with the typical rust problems, though in some cases, it also exhibits holes that would most likely require extensive patches or even new panels. Obviously, this isn’t something surprising anyway given the car has been sitting for so long, but on the other hand, the rust makes a potential restoration process more challenging.
eBay seller scootr365 says the car is still very complete, which should theoretically mean that no big parts are missing. The interior, for instance, is said to be still intact, but as anyone can figure out from the pics, some parts need to be replaced, including the door panels, the seat covers, and the carpets.
The more impressive part is the engine under the hood. Born with a 289 (4.7-liter) 4-barrel unit under the hood, the Mustang looks ready for a full restoration. This is because the V8 is still starting and running properly, even after all these years.
The transmission it’s paired to is no longer the original one, but on the other hand, the factory unit is still around should the buyer want to go back to the configuration this Ford Mustang was born with.
At the end of the day, this Mustang is a nice example of the 1965 series, and while it does require work in pretty much every area, it looks to be a solid candidate that should return to the road sooner or later. The bidding is underway as we speak, but right now, the reserve is yet to be triggered.
The top offer at the time of writing is a little over $11,000.
