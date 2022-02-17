1968 Ford Mustang Proves Not Even Years of Sitting Makes a Legend Less Cool

The engine lineup of the 1968 Mustang started with the same six-cylinder unit as in 1967, though this time, the output was actually reduced.
The grocery-getter Mustang was therefore offered with a 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower developing 115 horsepower, down from 115 horsepower a year before.
When it comes to V8s, new this year was the 302 (4.9-liter) small-block installed on F-code Mustangs. Available with either a 2-barrel or a 4-barrel configuration, this new V8 produced 210 and 230 horsepower, respectively.
The 289 (4.7-liter) continued to be offered as well, once again in 2-barrel and 4-barrel versions. However, buyers of the 1968 Mustang could go for two more powerful options, including not only the 390 (6.4-liter) also available in 1967 (new this year was a 2-barrel version of the same unit) but also the 428 (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet with 335 horsepower.
This Mustang is back after many years of sitting, and eBay seller oldmanclassicmustangsintexas says the vehicle starts, runs, and drives just nicely. Since it’s a C-code Ford Mustang, the car left the factory with a 289 under the hood, but now the power surprisingly comes from a 351 (5.7-liter) paired with an automatic transmission.
Based on the provided photos, the Mustang looks amazing, even after a long time on the side of the road. It’s not a perfect 10, there’s no doubt about it, but if you’re interested in a daily driver that exhibits the original coolness, this one right here is definitely worth checking out.
Of course, all of these mean the car can’t come cheap. And it really doesn’t, though given it’s an auction we’re talking about here, the WWW is the one to decide its selling price.
So far, the auction has already received 21 bids, but the top $9,100 offer still isn’t enough to trigger the reserve. The vehicle is parked in Mesquite, Texas.
When it comes to V8s, new this year was the 302 (4.9-liter) small-block installed on F-code Mustangs. Available with either a 2-barrel or a 4-barrel configuration, this new V8 produced 210 and 230 horsepower, respectively.
The 289 (4.7-liter) continued to be offered as well, once again in 2-barrel and 4-barrel versions. However, buyers of the 1968 Mustang could go for two more powerful options, including not only the 390 (6.4-liter) also available in 1967 (new this year was a 2-barrel version of the same unit) but also the 428 (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet with 335 horsepower.
This Mustang is back after many years of sitting, and eBay seller oldmanclassicmustangsintexas says the vehicle starts, runs, and drives just nicely. Since it’s a C-code Ford Mustang, the car left the factory with a 289 under the hood, but now the power surprisingly comes from a 351 (5.7-liter) paired with an automatic transmission.
Based on the provided photos, the Mustang looks amazing, even after a long time on the side of the road. It’s not a perfect 10, there’s no doubt about it, but if you’re interested in a daily driver that exhibits the original coolness, this one right here is definitely worth checking out.
Of course, all of these mean the car can’t come cheap. And it really doesn’t, though given it’s an auction we’re talking about here, the WWW is the one to decide its selling price.
So far, the auction has already received 21 bids, but the top $9,100 offer still isn’t enough to trigger the reserve. The vehicle is parked in Mesquite, Texas.