Ford Mustang Fox Body Truck “UTE” Was the Hauling Cobra Never Driven By Anyone

Having lived for quite a while in automotive terms, Ford Mustang’s third-generation “Fox Body” style had ample time to evolve many combinations. Alas, none of them ever featured a truck bed and an elongated wheelbase!
Well known both among vintage Ford Mustang enthusiasts and automotive fans for its polemic-inducing traits, this iteration was manufactured by the Blue Oval between 1978 and 1993. Fifteen years is almost a lifetime across the auto industry, so no one should be surprised by all the model’s derivations and combinations.
It is also exceedingly popular among dragstrip aficionados and custom fans to this very day. But one might travel everywhere to see something akin to Oscar Vargas’ build. And still not encounter anything like it. Perhaps simply because we are dealing with the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media. So, his projects are actually just CGI wishful thinking.
Interestingly, such a quirky design is not without its fans, as the author mentions the project was created upon popular request. So, in a very autumn-like crimson display, here is a third-generation Ford Mustang Fox Body truck “UTE.” Complete with classic 1980s style for the front fascia, just a couple of doors for the driver and his significant other (it’s Valentine’s Day, after all), as well as a nifty bed conversion.
It does not perspire in the description, but one keen observer also pointed out the Fox Body has been graced with an elongated wheelbase. Naturally, the CGI expert confirmed this virtual customization decision and pointed out he wanted the bed to seem useful. Even if this is only from the visual standpoint!
Additionally, the Fox Body “UTE” rides digitally on a Mustang Hatchback Cobra platform “to top it off.” That means one can imagine this quirky little CGI truck conversion with a wide variety of meager powertrains! Well, those were the days of a 139-hp small-block 302ci V8...
