Squarer Body Chevy C10 Gives Slammed Baja Vibes, Might Sound Bed-Screamer-Rad

Chevrolet would love to think there is a legend behind each of their trucks. But let us be frank, fables are probably more of a series-wide feature. Sure, there could be individual exceptions. Even virtual ones...
Built from 1973 to 1991, Chevy’s C/K series of pickup trucks was officially named the “Rounded Line.” Alas, even Chevrolet’s official heritage stories acknowledge the iteration as the “Square Body.” It was envisioned as a major leap forward compared to its predecessor. As well as something that set “them apart from just about everything else on the road” during the early 1970s.
Given the love exhibited by classic GM truck aficionados, some examples will easily stand out in any pickup truck even today. Especially a virtual one, when Dom Host, the pixel master better known as altered_intent on social media, thinks he is in a truck mood.
Because he usually dabbles with passenger cars (even Honda K-series and Toyota 2JZ ones, in real life), to him a couple of feisty trucks might sound like much. Frankly, we would say they are few. And far in between. And that we would love to see more of them and more often. Especially if they all have the same virtual traits as this squarer body C10.
Funny enough, because some fans asked for “off-road stuff,” this truck rides on BF Goodrich tires. But those would be all the connections to something that should be capable of bashing dunes and crawling rocks in real life. Even if the virtual design comes with a Baja/Pre-Runner vibe...
Alas, this creation goes to show that no one should have preconceptions when entering the virtual realm. So, here is a Baja/Pre-Runner restomod Chevy C10, complete with off-road BF Goodrich tires. And it is one classic pickup truck that has been virtually modernized to a slammed life that would give even the tiniest of ants' reasons to worry about the vehicle’s front lip spoiler.
And that is just the beginning. It also comes complete with menacing LED front lights or lots of carbon fiber parts. As well as a body that’s squarer – and wider – than anyone would have dared to imagine just five minutes before turning in here. Oh well, that is a surprise that probably few people will dare forget... especially given the rad-looking, bed-protruding “screamer pipes!”
