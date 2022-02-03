“Poor Man's Green” Blown Hummer Gets Down to Business, F1 Six-Wheeler Style

Automotive virtual artists are truly open-minded individuals. And they are not afraid to show us their true personality through their digital work. When properly enticed, of course.
Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, has a major anniversary. Well known among digital automobile fans for his unique style of mixing up stuff in quirky, wonderfully muscle car ways, he just hit us with the 1,000th post. That is a worthy cause for celebration.
So, with proper incentive from his significant other, the CGI expert has gone down one of the most awkward paths ever. And this time around, we are not dealing with one of his favorite vintage or classic muscle car projects. Although, in a way, it is still a tribute to his relentless vision of timeless greatness... in the most blown-out way possible.
So, instead of a muscled-up car, we are presented with one of his all-time favorites, the AM General Hummer H1. In his own words, “it's not a car, it's not a truck, it's not just another 4x4. It is a Hummer, a wolf in a wolf's clothing... And you will never blend in with traffic, because after all, Hummer is not for everyone.” Just to put these passionate words into perspective, he circled back to give us yet another truly personal H1 design.
The “poor man’s green” Hummer we see here is unlike any H1 that has ever existed. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, to be frank. So, to mark the occasion and not fail to rise to his wife’s very cool challenge (make that color look neat on any boxy Hummer), he went “full send” on this one.
Complete with a “big blown V8 that looks like something straight out of Twisted Metal.” Also, a slammed attitude that would shame any respectable JDM, quad lateral “screamer pipes,” chopped looks, and an homage to Derek Gardner’s Tyrrell P34. Obviously, this 6x6 design was directly inspired by Formula One’s notorious six-wheeler...
