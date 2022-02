GMC Acadia GT Gains Virtual Blackwing Oomph, Fights Explorer ST and Durango SRT

SUV

It has not been long since General Motors introduced us to GMC’s Acadia crossover. Now in its second generation, it shares the mid-size CUV life with group siblings like Buick’s Enclave, Cadillac’s XT5 and XT6, or Chevy’s Blazer and Traverse models.Since it is overly crowded in GM’s own mid-size SUV platform stable, it should be no wonder that pixel masters have not given it a lot of attention. Sure, there was an occasional morphing as a reborn Typhoon . By way of calmly dropping a pair of doors and gaining a 500-hp twin-turbo engine. But not much else has been going on with Acadias across the virtual realm.Until now, the virtual artist better known as c_zr1 on social media gives us new CGI food for thought . In the form of a high-performance second-generation GMC Acadia. The CGI expert based the digital project on a GMC Acadia AT4 to get a beefy starting point. Then, the line of thought became quite easy to follow, as well as enticing.The main idea was to create a high-performance Acadia. That way, GMC’s creation would compete with Ford’s Explorer ST or Dodge’s Durango SRT. But of course, it would need something beefier than what’s offered stock – a 2.0-liter turbo, the retired 2.5-liter inline-four, or the 3.6-liter LGX V6 mill. Naturally, the author also had a cool idea for a potential powertrain.That is when things get to a Cadillac level of interest . This is because the digital “Acadia GT” project would swap the 3.6-liter twin-turbo V8 motor from under the hood of Caddy’s CT4-V Blackwing to properly 472-horsepower compete with its intended rivals. Sure, a CT5-V Blackwing supercharged V8 would have been even more CGI glorious...