Slammed Red-and-Black Ford F-100 Is Actually CGI Pink and Purple. No, Seriously

Details can make or break entire legends. They can also represent the icing on the cake for many automotive virtual artists. Especially the ones with a very personal CGI style.
Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media, is well established among pixel master aficionados for his quirky (yet oddly tempting) derelict style. This might be a natural, digital evolution of his real-life love for outrageous do-it-yourself Rat Rod builds.
The kind that will see purists running amuck from the sight of a ‘27 Ford truck sporting a turbocharged Honda K series engine or a “2JZED” Edsel wagon packing the ubiquitous Toyota Supra motor swap. That is just to put things into the proper CGI perspective. So, no one will be surprised by his derelict creations.
Interestingly, even the ones that do not follow the usual beaten path still have mojo. For example, this Ford F-100 restomod is not very traditional in the sense that Host mostly deals with passenger cars. Then again, it is also not treated to a decaying CGI look either. So, it might be cause for celebration.
Alas, the attention to detail remains at exquisite levels. The BC Racing tribute signals we are dealing with a special suspension setup. One that allows this CGI truck to remain slammed at a hair-like level on the virtual tarmac. Then there is also the widebody setup, which gives a lot of ideas to Ford restomod enthusiasts, judging by the comments section.
Sure, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Perhaps it’s the “snowplow” front fascia. But one still needs to appreciate all those cool little elements. Like the protruding lateral exhaust, the carbon fiber aero elements, or even the Ford Fairlane-swapped rear taillights. Oh, and one last thing to note about “W.I.C.K.E.N.”
This truck looks like a casual red-and-black combination. But that’s not CGI true, according to the author. Instead, the virtual artist envisioned the digital Ford F-100 restomod racer in a combination of crimson-like pink, while “all the metalwork is a dark purple.” No, seriously, that is what he said!
The kind that will see purists running amuck from the sight of a ‘27 Ford truck sporting a turbocharged Honda K series engine or a “2JZED” Edsel wagon packing the ubiquitous Toyota Supra motor swap. That is just to put things into the proper CGI perspective. So, no one will be surprised by his derelict creations.
Interestingly, even the ones that do not follow the usual beaten path still have mojo. For example, this Ford F-100 restomod is not very traditional in the sense that Host mostly deals with passenger cars. Then again, it is also not treated to a decaying CGI look either. So, it might be cause for celebration.
Alas, the attention to detail remains at exquisite levels. The BC Racing tribute signals we are dealing with a special suspension setup. One that allows this CGI truck to remain slammed at a hair-like level on the virtual tarmac. Then there is also the widebody setup, which gives a lot of ideas to Ford restomod enthusiasts, judging by the comments section.
Sure, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Perhaps it’s the “snowplow” front fascia. But one still needs to appreciate all those cool little elements. Like the protruding lateral exhaust, the carbon fiber aero elements, or even the Ford Fairlane-swapped rear taillights. Oh, and one last thing to note about “W.I.C.K.E.N.”
This truck looks like a casual red-and-black combination. But that’s not CGI true, according to the author. Instead, the virtual artist envisioned the digital Ford F-100 restomod racer in a combination of crimson-like pink, while “all the metalwork is a dark purple.” No, seriously, that is what he said!