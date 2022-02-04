Ultra-Quick CGI Edit Makes a World of Wide Difference for 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

Ford recently introduced us to its 2022 Bronco Raptor as the dune-bashing, rock-crawling SUV to rule them all. It is also the most powerful street-legal Bronco ever, yet something was amiss.
Something other than FoMoCo’s exact horsepower rating. The one needed to see if they somehow forgot that Hennessey Performance Engineering is already selling a 411-horsepower VelociRaptor 400 version of the 2.7-liter V6 Bronco. Instead, many people might have an issue with certain areas of the design.
Not the hulking demeanor, which makes the 2022 Bronco Raptor stand out in any SUV crowd. Not just among the reinvented sixth-generation SUVs. Instead, for many, that irk would be the way designers saw fitting to equip the high-performance vehicle with a set of decidedly oversized black plastic fender flares.
Seriously, those seem like an afterthought, and many people will agree they are not exactly making anyone feel proud. Sure, everyone understands that adequate protection is needed. But the way these fender guards envelop part of the fenders and then strike out as wide as possible... Well, let us just say that it makes them seem very odd.
Sure, some would use stronger language. After all, not even the stock Bronco’s fender flares were everyone’s cup of tea. Hence the numerous modification kits that quickly got rid of them. Automotive virtual artists are also sensible to such ugly duckling portrayals. So, here’s Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, with his digital take on the matter.
Remember, this is the same pixel master that had just two (well, four to be more precise) two words about the hype: Charger TRX and Challenger TRX! Now, he decided on a more relaxed approach. Using just a quick edit, he simply erased part of the quirky fenders and then widened the actual flares to make up for the offset.
See, official FoMoCo designers, that was not so hard, after all!
