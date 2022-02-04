Upcoming Ram 1500 Electric Pickup Truck Unofficially Fires Preemptive TRX Strike

Better tardily than never. Stellantis is fashionably late at the new full-size American electric pickup truck party. By then, it will have all the time in the world to study its competition.
Many startups have struggled to be the first to deliver the EV goodies and only one managed to survive the ordeal (Rivian). Yet it was Tesla – as always – the initiator of the electric party. With its Cybertruck, of course. Then, all traditional OEMs rushed to deliver a measured response.
So, right now, we have a developing full-size electric pickup truck market composed of mainstream entries such as the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, or the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Naturally, GM will flood the market with its 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and upcoming GMC Sierra EV sibling.
Logic dictates that Stellantis will not stand on the sidelines and let its competitors take the icing, along with the entire EV cake. As always, they are in no hurry to give us the goodies. Remember, their third-generation Challenger started production in 2008 and still managed to beat Ford’s Mustang and Chevy’s Camaro in terms of deliveries last year.
That means they must be doing something right. Alas, they cannot wait too much before introducing their own Ram electric pickup truck. It is probably coming out as a 2024MY, just like Chevy’s Silverado EV. But for now, it is still anyone’s guess in terms of styling, features, and powertrain facts/figures.
No worries, though, as automotive virtual artists are always eager to lend a helping hand. Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based virtual artist better known as kdesignag on social media, strikes at the core and comes up with a high-performance twist. While all others are just struggling to portray the regular Ram EV, he went directly to the TRX top. With a little help from Rivian’s R1T, which was used as the initial base of CGI operations.
Still, Ram will probably avoid any blatant use of design cues from its competitors, though. On the other hand, we can already see a consensus among pixel masters. The one that an EV version will make ample use of LED light bars to achieve a decidedly futuristic look. As for the TRX EV makeover... well, that’s probably years away from now – if it will ever happen.
