2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale Unofficially Drops Camouflage, Gives Titillating PHEV Vibes

4 Feb 2022, 11:00 UTC ·
While Alfa Romeo’s Giulia and Stelvio are great, sporty rides on their own, we have been craving for a little more since God only knows when. Hopefully, we are going to get that itch scratched come next week.
2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale unofficial rendering by andras.s.veres 56 photos
After years of waiting, we know that Alfa Romeo will present the electrified Tonale during the second week of February. Then, all we have to do is also wait for the fully-electric Brennero crossover. First things first, though. It has been such a long wait, so there is no need to rush things.

That would be the OEM line of thought, probably. Complete with swirling rumors of gasoline, mild-hybrid, and PHEV powertrain options of up to 240 horsepower. As well as all-wheel drive, along with lots of spied prototypes still testing, and a myriad of official teasers.

Alas, no one can ever suspect automotive virtual artists to be very patient. Many of them love to undress camouflaged prototypes. Especially when there are so many teased cues available out in the open. Along with a concept that has been making the rounds since its introduction back in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show.

So, Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, could not wait until sometime next week (February 8th) for the official Tonale introduction. Instead, he used the concept car version and all the other hints to deliver an unofficial look at the potentially enticing design of Stelvio’s baby brother.

Alfa Romeo is always paying lots of tribute to its glorious past and loves to make bold claims about its future. Hopefully, with the advent of Tonale, it will also start keeping those long-overdue promises. After all, crossovers are all the rage around the world. And an electrified Tonale might be just the Alfisti doctor ordered to resuscitate those ailing sales...


Editor's note: Gallery also includes official teaser images of 2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale along with spied prototypes.

2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale Alfa Romeo Tonale crossover SUV unofficial PHEV rendering andras.s.veres
 
 
 
 
 

