2022 Mazda CX-5 Rendered With Black Accents, Lowered Suspension and Custom Wheels

Mazda unveiled the updated 2022 CX-5 crossover back in September of last year, with U.S. pricing making the rounds a couple of months later, at the beginning of December. Right off the bat, you can tell this is a more polished product compared to the non-updated variant, both visually as well as specs-wise.
The first thing one might notice is that restyled front fascia. The changes are small, yes, but they do have a positive effect. The headlights feature new and more dynamic-looking graphics, while the grille has been slightly tweaked as well.
Other changes include the fact that even the entry-level version gets Mazda’s i-Activ AWD system as standard, which wasn’t the case previously.
Furthermore, the Japanese brand has improved the CX-5's driving characteristics through the Mazda Intelligent Drive Select system, or Mi-Drive, and you also get various suspension updates, increased frame rigidity, and a more responsive six-speed automatic gearbox.
While all that sounds good, we’re obviously aware that Mazda could have done an even better job on the CX-5, making it look more planted and maybe even a little more menacing. But leave it to Kelsonik to pick up the slack, having just rendered the crossover with black accents (black grille and grille surround, black mirror covers and window frames), a lowered suspension and large multi-spoke gloss black custom wheels with yellow calipers.
We can argue that such visual changes work really well on the 2022 CX-5, which still comes with Mazda’s modern-day dynamic design language. The rendering looks properly sporty, mostly because of the lower ride height and those imposing wheels.
As for the real 2022 model year car, the best you can do is the Turbo spec variant, powered by a Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, good for 227 hp on regular 87 octane fuel, or 256 hp on 93 octane juice. This version also comes with 19-inch wheels, black accents for the exterior, and red contrast stitching throughout the cabin.
